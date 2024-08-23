BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Game Studio they announce a Closed Network Test For SYNDUALITY Echo of AdaIt will take place from 13th to 16th September and you can register by following this link.

The closed network test will serve to verify the connectivity and new features implemented thanks to the feedback from the previous closed beta test. It will feature four Magus assistants, smoother online play, and changes to the map, weapons, and more.

This version of the game will include access to the following items:

Expedition

Item shop

Four Magus Assistants

Requests and sizes (limited)

Base customization (limited)

Magus Customization (Limited)

Crafting

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada will be launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. A release date has not yet been announced.

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada – CNT Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment away Gematsu