BANDAI NAMCO And GameStudio have released a trailer dedicated to the story mode of SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, is entitled Old Amasia Investigation and will allow us to discover some details about the plot of the single-player mode. Here is a brief description:

“The city of Amasia it was an underground paradise. Why did it collapse, forcing humanity to live above the earth? Your mission is to collect surveillance data from two key players: Sunrise And Ada. This is the story of how their paths crossed.”

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. At the moment, a possible release window is not yet available. Good vision!

SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada – Old Amasia Investigation

Source: BANDAI NAMCO, Game Studio Street Gematsu