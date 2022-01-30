More than six million people died from the Nazi Holocaust. During World War II, radicalized Germans systematically persecuted Jews as an ‘inferior race’.

Some of the aberrant cases of kidnapping, torture and murder were spared because they were diagnosed with K-syndrome, a disease that Italian doctors invented and that, paradoxically, saved their lives.

The Nazi invasion of Italy

I still remember the heartbreaking cry of a mother on the road

The troops, acting under the ideals of Adolf Hitler, invaded Jewish neighborhoods in Rome between September and October 1943. Some 1,800 were taken to concentration camps, according to figures from the United States Holocaust Museum.

Nearly 10,000 found refuge from abuse. One hundred took the opportunity to hide on the night of October 16 in the Fatebenefratelli Hospital. They came running and with faces of astonishment at the sight of the invading army with imposing weapons.

(You can read: This is the extremely sad song that had to be banned on the radio).

One of the witnesses was Adriano Ossini, who was waiting for surgery and perceived the hubbub.

“I still remember the heartbreaking cry of a mother on the road. He yelled at his little son: ‘Run away, run away!’”, he recalled in a chat with the historical portal ’16ottobre1943’.

Those who did not manage to escape were loaded, like animals, into large trucks that moved at high speed and were lost in the horizon.

Kesselring’s disease

Ossicini volunteered to help and was ordered by medical directives to write false diagnoses so that Jews could be admitted to hospital wards.

“A young doctor, Sacerdoti, thought of diagnosing them with ‘K-syndrome‘. In fact, there are various diseases that begin with the letter K, but in this case, almost ironically, I wanted to refer to Kesselring’s disease, “he revealed.

Albert Kesselring he was the executioner. The German soldier who commanded the army in Italy, which was accused of various atrocities. His victims, following the denomination, were sick from the evil he caused them.

(Keep reading: Some Nazi symbols present today that have caused controversy).

Albert Kesselring “the smiling” (1885-1960) was one of the most prestigious field marshals of the Luftwaffe and was the Commander-in-Chief of the Wehrmacht in the South, directing all operations in the Mediterranean area pic.twitter.com/3VDcBnKTG7 – Double Jota Catheter (@cateterdoblej) April 24, 2021

The doctor Vittorio Sacerdotti, 28, was an Italian Jew and together with the doctor Giovanni Borreo, he invented the disease and saved some 45 people, according to the British media ‘BBC’.

“We wrote on the medical forms that the patient had syndrome K. The Nazis thought it was cancer or tuberculosis and they ran away like rabbits,” he said in 2004.

in the fall of 1943, a group of italian doctors (left to right)—giovanni borromeo, adriano ossicini, and vittorio sacerdoti—got together to come up with a fake disease called syndrome k.━━━━━━━━━━ ━━━#History#Somefacts pic.twitter.com/r9ivmqrnCi — Mtoto_wa_Kariakoo 🇹🇿🇨🇩 (@ahsanhermes) April 14, 2021

They were afraid of coughing, they didn’t want to catch a horrible disease See also Building law: How building should be cheaper

The nonexistent disease also saved her cousin, Luciana Sacerdoti, who was ten years old at the time.

The military tried to enter the hospital, but the staff told them that there were dozens of infected they could even die and spread the disease.

So that there were no doubts about the new illness, the doctors ordered everyone to cough, because the soldiers “were afraid of coughing, they did not want to contract a horrible disease,” Sacerdoti assured.

(Be sure to read: ‘Death Match’: players who paid with their lives to ‘beat’ Hitler).

‘house of life’

We didn’t know why we were locked up there. We felt that it was a punishment. Today we know that it was salvation

In 2016, the institution was exalted by the authorities as a “house of life” for the work they carried out in the 1940s.

“I think (that day) there were no patients in the hospital. All the people I saw were healthy. We were refugees and we found a home there,” he recalled. Luciana Tedesco, one of the survivors, when a commemorative plaque was installed.

(Also: The cruelest experiments carried out in history).

Gabriel Sonnino, another of the K-syndrome ‘sufferers’, was just four years old when he was abruptly brought into a room and locked up with other Jews. At first, he said, he thought it was the end.

“We didn’t know why we were locked up there. We felt that it was a punishment. Today we know that it was salvation,” he said.

Aspects of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, where millions of Jews died.

(Read on: The rare ‘dancing epidemic’ that killed more than 300 people of exhaustion.)

The plate is installed in the yard. When patients read it, they can show that several dozen Jews avoided dying in concentration camps due to the ingenuity of doctors. They were cured after diagnosing them in terminal phase.

“This place was a beacon of light in the darkness of the Holocaust. It is our moral duty to remember these great heroes so that new generations recognize and appreciate them”, is carved in stone Fatebenefratelli Hospital.

More news

– The woman who claimed to own the Sun and was sued for burns in 2015.

– The ‘spoiled child’ who killed his parents and tried to shine on ‘reality’.

– Moebius syndrome, the strange condition that prevents you from smiling.

– Orgies, drugs and excesses: hell inside the Playboy mansion.

– The Mexican roots of the iconic model and actress Marilyn Monroe.

Trends WEATHER