The brass line—the trumpet, trombone, or tenor saxophone—has arrived at the sound MTV. Sindicato del Ritmo, a band recently made up of top-level Cuban musicians, including Miguel Núñez, Pablo Milanés’ arranger, or Alexander Abreu, the last guardian of timba, have covered hits by great Latin pop/rock stars , specifically Mexican, and the elegance of the result reminds us that the ways of mixing never end.

The project has just launched Arethe anthem of Café Tacvbaand in the video Emmanuel del Real, Meme, sings from an analog television in a tenement in Old Havana. They continue, for the next weeks, Palm», from Caloncho; Brown eyesfrom Lasso; Notorietyby Danna Paola; In danger of extinctionfrom The addictive; I enjoyby Carla Morrison; Feverof zoe and The Perfect Womanfrom Kurt.

A romantic rock gradually transforms into a son, a ballad into a bolero and a northern regional into a turn-of-the-century salsa, although perhaps the most surprising thing is the injection of mambo bars into a trap and some guaracha tones, like a memory joyous of the self-confidence “The relationship between the ports of Havana, New Orleans and Veracruz was key to the development of the sound matrix of much of the popular music of the 20th century, including son, salsa, jazz and rock. And Mexico has also always been a bridge between Cuban artists and the international public”, says Fabien Pisani, one of the project managers.

Filmmaker, producer and agitator of ideas, Pisani associated with the Berman Brothers, Frank and Christian, German producers who in 2006 released Rhythms of the World Cuba, the successful album that crossed Buena Vista Social Club with great Anglo-Saxon rock bands such as Coldplay, Sting and U2. In these cases, generally, the new arrangements are adapted to the original voices, an operation that is possible because the versions maintain the same melodic structure, but in Sindicato del Ritmo the Mexican artists decided to record their songs again, excited with the result obtained. .

The musical direction is the responsibility of maestro Demetrio Muñíz, who orchestrated the nights of the legendary Tropicana cabaret in the 1990s and also conceived the arrangements for Rhythms of the World Cuba. “You have to have a certain power of abstraction to change a song from one cadence to another,” he says, “but I’ve always thought that all music is cubanable, that anything, even if it is very difficult, it is possible to take it to our terrain, because our music uses all the metrics. There a series of guidelines that seemed antagonistic were mixed and the culture found a way for them”.

Members of the Rhythm Union group. COURTESY

Demetrio talks about ethics and imagination. Ethics respects the meaning of the original subject and imagination subverts it, finding an unexpected route for it. “In this case it is about music from the American continent. We are very close, so characterizing the versions is more difficult. They can be confused or be the same. I have had to think more. In the subject of Sting, for example, the link was more distant and the shock more bearable. Also those songs had a little more harmony, these have less harmony, some are only made up of four chords, so you have to embroider it”.

Both pop and the Caribbean depend on it rather than fear experimentation. Sindicato del Ritmo takes advantage of this possibility, finds the sensitive link between the different formats and gives each song its closest relative in the record of Cuban rhythms. Salsa, which runs like an unusual thought in the background of a large part of the populous Mexican neighborhoods, present in craft markets, taco stands, bus terminals and taxi stations, now reaches people through artists from Vive Latino or Arena CDMX.

“Cuba and Mexico are very connected culturally and intellectually, with a mutual respect for both cultures, but the music scenes are different,” says Frank Berman. “There is a classic Cuban sound, the son, the bolero, the mambo, while in Mexico we have the Banda, the mariachi and a great movement of pop indie. We wanted to merge these two worlds to create a unique new language, a mixture of the two traditions”.

The proposal does not have a defined mood either. It runs through her, let’s put it that way, a danceable melancholy. The art of fusion is that the result does not seem fused, and the classic arrangements of these songs give it an exceptional property: they seem recorded in a time before the original songs. “We arrangers have the courage to do the same with something else, you change a chord and the song grows”, says Demetrio. “Nothing is tangible, nothing exists, everything is a miraculous algorithm that not even the musicians themselves sometimes understand.” Pisani, enthusiastic, awaits the reaction of the natural public of Cuban music, from Paris to Hong Kong, before these versions of emblematic themes. There will be tours, presentations and concerts. Meanwhile, the group is already preparing a second album.

Nearly a decade ago, in 2014, Berman Brothers also produced Studio Rio Presents: The Brazil Connection. The album translated main themes by American artists such as Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone into Brazilian music. In Rhytms del Mundo Cuba, Studio Rio and now in Sindicato del Ritmo there is a common principle: the African base. And this is the project where Latin pop recognizes that it can also come from there.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the latest news from the region.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe