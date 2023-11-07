On the occasion of the Rsv Awareness Week, a week of awareness on the respiratory syncytial virus (Rsv) organized by the European Foundation for the care of newborn infants, the Sanofi campaign ‘Together Against Rsv’ returns to provide families with information in a simple and engaging way useful for recognizing the symptoms and intervening promptly in the event of infection. In fact, with autumn comes the season of RSV, a virus that infects almost all children at least once by the age of 2 and which represents the first cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in the first year of life, but still known only by half of parents.

The initiative – explains a note – enjoys the patronage of the scientific societies Sip (Italian Society of Paediatrics), Sin (Italian Society of Neonatology), Siti (Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health) and, from this year, also by Fimp (Italian Federation of Pediatric Doctors) and was created in close collaboration with the FattoreMamma network, strongly committed to communicating useful and reliable information to parents with multi-level forms of communication developed in order to reach a wide audience. “After the success of last year – declares Mario Merlo, General Manager Sanofi Vaccini Italia – we are proud to be able to follow up this project, necessary to fill a need for information of new parents, giving them the tools to move on a terrain that is still too unknown and underestimated like RSV. In addition to awareness-raising activities – continues Merlo – our commitment is constant on multiple fronts with investments to soon make available in Italy a solution to a public health need for which until now there was no answer. In parallel” in collaboration with the healthcare and institutional world to “achieve a paradigm shift in prevention such as monoclonal antibodies, to benefit the health of all children in their first year of life”.

The launch of the 2023 campaign is linked to the success of the initiative of 30 September and 1 October last year in which children and parents were involved, through playful and interactive activities in the area of ​​the Biblioteca degli Alberi in Milan, in a path to discover RSV and the behaviors to adopt to prevent and fight the virus. ‘Together Against Rsv’ takes shape through various means: online with the dedicated website (togetheragainstrsv.it) which explains in a simple and informative way what RSV is, symptoms and precautions; but also on social channels, with the involvement of influencer mothers and pediatrician Valentina Paolucci (@ladottoressadeibambini) and in the area, with the distribution of information materials in pediatric clinics and vaccination centres.

“The respiratory syncytial virus – states Luigi Orfeo, president of Sin – represents the main cause of respiratory infections and the second cause of death within the first year of children’s age and can have a long-term impact: children” who suffer from ” bronchiolitis caused by Rsv, in the first months of life, have a higher risk of developing asthma during childhood”. RSV season usually goes hand in hand with flu season. In Italy, in the last season, more than 50% of flu-like syndromes in children under 2 years of age were caused by Rsv. Compared to pre-pandemic years, recent seasons have seen a higher rate of pediatric hospitalizations caused by the virus. In 2021, 73.5% of bronchiolitis hospitalizations were caused by RSV and 64% of hospitals had to increase beds.

“Prevention – recalls Annamaria Staiano, president of Sip – is a fundamental lever to avoid the spread of a virus as common as that of RSV which is transmitted through coughing, sneezing, physical contact with people or surfaces; to prevent it from spreading it is therefore it is necessary to adopt precautions such as the use of disposable handkerchiefs, frequent hand washing, the use of a mask if cold and avoiding contact with other children or adults who present cold symptoms”. In this regard, “we paediatricians of free choice – reiterates Antonio D’Avino, president of Fimp – are committed with passion and perseverance to the health education of families and their accompaniment throughout the entire growth process of their children” and to help “parents of younger children to recognize this disease, thus promoting early diagnosis and avoiding the risk of hospitalization”. According to Roberta Siliquini, president of Siti, the fight against RSV must be “a team effort” of all healthcare workers. “A further important piece – she concludes – is the involvement of vaccination centers and public health facilities where new parents go for the first vaccinations, which are necessary for their little ones, especially in the first months of life”.

In recent months, awareness has grown in the public health community of the need for a new approach to the prevention of RSV which involves a broader concept of immunization, also contemplating monoclonal antibodies to reduce important clinical complications and also provide advantages in economic and of equal access to prevention at a local level, alleviating the physical and emotional burden that RSV still represents for families today. The new National Vaccine Prevention Plan (Pnpv 2023-2025), recently approved, provides for the inclusion of innovative solutions such as monoclonal antibodies, as a prophylactic tool.