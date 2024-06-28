Green light from the European Medicines Agency EMA for first mRNA vaccine targeting a non-Covid pathogen, different from Sars-CoV-2. The Technical Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the regulatory body EU has given the OK to mResvia against respiratory syncytial virus (Rsv). The panel expressed a positive opinion on the use of the vaccine in adults aged 60 years and olderfor the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease and acute respiratory disease from RSV.

Respiratory syncytial virus – recalls the EMA – is a common pathogen that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can have serious consequences in the elderly.