Create video content today it is much easier than in the past: of course, there is always a need for the right idea, that pinch of creativity (and by pinch we mean a quintal), but certainly the devices to do so they are now more accessible, better quality, and easier to use. However, if there is one problem that continues to affect many content creators, it is audio quality. This is a terrifying Achilles' heel, capable of destroying even the best of ideas. Fortunately, there are companies like this in the market Syncocapable of innovate and produce useful devices, cheap and suitable for every situation, like the G2Max (G2A2).

Let's talk about one pair of wireless microphones with receiver designed for every eventuality, both for quick vlogs, interviews, podcasts, but also for more elaborate content where quality, functions and design must go hand in hand. But let's proceed in order.

For those who register

If there is one thing that could make people who use devices of this kind to record nervous, it is the device fragmentation: how many times have you found yourself in your hands with a device that, to reach its peak in terms of functionality, found itself needing other accessories? Luckily, Synco thinks about its creators, and it does including everything you need inside of.

The package, a practical zipped case, will contain the two microphones and the receiving2 lavalier microphones, 2 magnets to use microphones without the clamp, 2 wind screensand the necessary cables, including the 3.5mm one.

One click noise removal

The proposal that these microphones make for noise removal is also very interesting. On the one hand, changing them is very easy: just press the side button, nothing else (and you can check with visual feedback on the display, so no errors as happens with other products).

On the other hand, the noise removal button gives you more choices. In fact, if the microphones start set with the Noise Cancellation to zero, you can then put it in Low or High mode, so as to remove any background noise from the start.

We then talked about display: if in fact microphones of this kind usually tend to remove display or feedback, leaving everything on the receiver, in this case we will have on the RX i audio levels of the two microphones, as well as the I earn and the drums (and possibly the Mono or Stereo setting), while on the TX you will be able to see the battery, volume of the individual microphone, and various status icons on the top left side.

When we talk about the Synco G2Max, we are effectively talking about a tailor-made product for those who create content. This is why the two devices have 8GB of memory inside: so they can record independently up to 5 hours of audioand everything will obviously always be shown on the display, with a timer that will show you the running time in real time.

Specifications

Transmitter (TX)

Wireless transmission : Digital 2.4GHz

: Digital 2.4GHz RF frequency band : 2400-2483.5MHz

: 2400-2483.5MHz Distance : 200m in LOS area (line of sight); 50m in NLOS area (no line of sight)

: 200m in LOS area (line of sight); 50m in NLOS area (no line of sight) Assembly : Pocket clip + Magnet

: Pocket clip + Magnet Audio input : 3.5mm TRS microphone input

: 3.5mm TRS microphone input Power requirements : 5V 1A

: 5V 1A Battery Type : Built-in lithium battery, 400mAh

: Built-in lithium battery, 400mAh Battery charging time : 2 hours

: 2 hours Battery life : 8 hours

: 8 hours Built-in memory : 8GB

: 8GB Recording hours : Approx. 24 hours (approx. 5 hours for each recording file)

: Approx. 24 hours (approx. 5 hours for each recording file) Screen : TFT screen

: TFT screen Dimensions : 52X42X17mm

: 52X42X17mm Material : ABS

: ABS Weight: 39g

Microphone

Format : Built-in/external microphone

: Built-in/external microphone Frequency range : 50Hz-20KHz

: 50Hz-20KHz Sensitivity : -35dB (±3dB, re 1V/Pa at 1 KHz)

: -35dB (±3dB, re 1V/Pa at 1 KHz) Maximum SPL: 120dB SPL (at 1KHz)

Receiver (RX)

Wireless transmission : Digital 2.4GHz

: Digital 2.4GHz RF frequency band : 2400-2483.5MHz

: 2400-2483.5MHz Working distance : 200m in LOS area (line of sight); 50m in NLOS area (no line of sight)

: 200m in LOS area (line of sight); 50m in NLOS area (no line of sight) Latency : 20ms

: 20ms Assembly : Pocket clip

: Pocket clip Number of audio channels : 2

: 2 Audio output : 3.5mm TRS microphone output; 3.5mm TRS headphone output; Type-C output

: 3.5mm TRS microphone output; 3.5mm TRS headphone output; Type-C output Volume adjustment : 6 levels (0-3-6-9-12-15) / (0~30dB)

: 6 levels (0-3-6-9-12-15) / (0~30dB) Power requirements : 5V 1A

: 5V 1A Battery Type : Built-in lithium battery, 400mAh

: Built-in lithium battery, 400mAh Battery charging time : 2 hours

: 2 hours Battery life : 8 hours

: 8 hours Screen : TFT screen

: TFT screen Dimensions : 52X42X17mm

: 52X42X17mm Material : ABS

: ABS Weight: 39g

But how much is it?

And now we come to the burning part, and not for Synco: these devices cost, complete package, around 170 euros, and we are talking about the complete package. It means that everything we have told you can be purchased at a cost that is almost half compared to the prices of other devices, but at the same time offering maximum quality (and giving everything you need to record).

These are microphones that do not offer discounts on raw materials to be cheaper: duration of 8hadjustment of volumes in 6 levels, a weight of 39 grams per device and a range of 200 meters. Aesthetically well made, they are a truly interesting innovation in the panorama of these devices, obviously at a good price.