In Rome the rider of the Rari Nantes Savona second in the final of the “Solo free”. Tomorrow he will be in the final in the Duo with Costanza Ferro

Savona – Linda Cerruti erases the bad memories of the World Cup in Budapest. At the “Foro Italico” in Rome, at the synchronized swimming European Championships, the standard bearer of the Navy and registered for the Carige Rari Nantes Savona takes home a heavy silver medal in the final of the “Solo free”, outclassing the Greek athlete Evangelia Platanioti, who had beaten her twice in Budapest.Hot comments the girl from Noli, coached by Patrizia Giallombardo, the ItalSincro coach, together with Benedetta Parisella: «I don’t know if it is the greatest satisfaction of my career, maybe yes. Certainly I went into melted water for the first time, without tension and just to give my best. I didn’t even want to hear the Greek score so as not to be influenced. I decided to change my attitude, approach and it went very well. This medal repays me, and not a little, for the disappointment of the World Cup in Budapest. We have worked a lot during this period, always waking up at six in the morning to train and improve all the routines. I dedicate this silver to all the staff, my teammates and all the people who love me ».

For Cerruti it is the eighteenth European medal in career. For the record, the success went to the Ukrainian On the top step there is Marta Fiedina, her friend and sister in law, who after the preliminary of the single free hoped to share the next podium with the blue. Third surprise was the Austrian Alexandri Vasiliki. In the morning Cerruti together with Costanza Ferro took second place in the “Duo”, taking off the pass for the final scheduled for tomorrow at the Foro Italico.