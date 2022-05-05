Any bite that has a combination of ham and melted cheese has something tasty and original; They are flavors that we have enjoyed since we were little in the form of sandwiches, pizza, flamenquines and others. These synchronized ones fulfill this assumption 100%, but they have a peculiarity: the addition of a small amount of sour cream, which provides a much more interesting point of acidity and creaminess than if we use only the two classic ingredients. If this cream sounds like something very exotic and impossible to find, look creme fraiche or fresh cream: it is exactly the same and you will find it in many supermarkets. You can also prepare it at home by putting a splash of lemon juice or vinegar on a brik of cream: let it rest for 30 minutes and when it has thickened your cream is ready.

I vilely stole the recipe for these appetizers from my Mexican friend Antonio Luna, in front of the taquerias high heel and burritos Chula Vista; when I ask her where she came from – what a surprise – she refers to her childhood. “I must have been about seven years old and my mother said ‘we are going to make synchronized like in the North,’ and these were it,” he says (which makes sense, since in the north of Mexico flour tortillas are used more wheat for these preparations with cheese, while in the south the corn ones triumph).

The most complicated thing around here is finding the cheese that is used in Mexico: from Oaxaca, Chihuahua or Manchego. Their manchego has nothing to do with ours -from sheep and cured-: it is a very melting soft pasteurized cow’s cheese with a fairly mild flavor. It can be imitated with a mixture of Havarti and grated mozzarella -the one used for pizza- or, as some lovely Mexican ladies with whom I was chatting one day while buying tortilla dough recommended me, tender tronchón.

Another great option to make different quesadillas is to fill them with al pastor meat -what is known as a gringa-, with avocado and beans, with previously sautéed mushrooms or with pibil cochinita, perfect for when there is that rest that is not enough to one serving for everyone and threatens to orbit in the fridge until it goes bad (pickled onion is a must).

Difficulty

The one to remember that you have to put cheese and cream on both sides of the ham.

Ingredients

For 12 synchronized

24 flour tortillas (wheat) of 12 cm

12 thin slices of sweet ham

300 g grated melting cheese (see above)

150g sour cream

Pico de gallo or hot sauce to accompany (optional)

Preparation

Put 12 tortillas on the kitchen counter. Arrange half the cheese and cream on them, place the folded slice of ham, put the rest of the cheese and cream on top and cover with the other tortilla. Brown on both sides in a pan until they are colored and the cheese is melted. Serve immediately, if you want with pico de gallo or some hot sauce to accompany (and, if you want, a michelada to drink).

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #RecipesComidista. And if it goes wrong, complain to the Cook Ombudsman by sending an email to defenderacomidista@gmail.com.