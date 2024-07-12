The Chinese publisher Tencent Announces Shutting Down SyncedThe free-to-play shooter failed to even blow out its first candle (it will do so when it closes). Another live service that bites the dustTherefore.
Developed by NExT Studios and published by Level Infinite, Tencent’s global label, Synced was Launched on Steam in September 2023reaching a peak player count of 10,272. Unfortunately, instead of growing, real interest in the game plummeted in the weeks that followed.
A month after the launch, there were peaks below a thousand playerswhile in the last 24 hours the maximum peak was 23 players. After all, users have never loved it very much, considering the mixed reviews received on the platform, the latest of which are very negative.
Data retention
Synced’s servers will shut down on September 9, 2024, exactly one year after its launch. It will remain playable until then. Tencent also announced that it will retain user data for a certain period of time, to “be able to fulfill our obligations to you and third parties.”
Examples include users wanting to access their gaming data and the need to retain transaction history for tax reasons.
Naturally All game progress will be lost and any purchases made will be reset. The end of Synced was widely expected, whether due to a lack of players or the fact that it hadn’t been updated since March. Meanwhile, Level Infinite is preparing to publish Sharkmob’s open-world tactical shooter Exoborne and Funcom’s open-world survival MMO Dune: Awakening.
