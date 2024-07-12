The Chinese publisher Tencent Announces Shutting Down SyncedThe free-to-play shooter failed to even blow out its first candle (it will do so when it closes). Another live service that bites the dustTherefore.

Developed by NExT Studios and published by Level Infinite, Tencent’s global label, Synced was Launched on Steam in September 2023reaching a peak player count of 10,272. Unfortunately, instead of growing, real interest in the game plummeted in the weeks that followed.

A month after the launch, there were peaks below a thousand playerswhile in the last 24 hours the maximum peak was 23 players. After all, users have never loved it very much, considering the mixed reviews received on the platform, the latest of which are very negative.