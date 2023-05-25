Synapse has returned to show itself in video on the occasion of Playstation Showcase of tonight, confirming itself as one of the most interesting titles coming to PlayStation VR2.

Announced with a teaser trailer at State of Play on February 23, Synapse is a first-person shooter developed for virtual reality and especially optimized for PlayStation VR2.

The game was created by NDreams and finally has a release date: it will be available from July 4, 2023 on PS5.

Synapse is an FPS with very particular characteristics: it uses various colors and chromatisms of the graphics to bring out enemies and interactive elements of the scenario, creating a peculiar effect.

There are also powers and weapons of various types, also characterized by various colors of our character are colored. As well as a stylistic choice, it is clearly also a way to make the gameplay very clear.

The “dual wielding” combat system allows you to wield two weapons simultaneously, which makes the game action more dynamic and allows direct control over them through the new PlayStation VR2 specific controllers.