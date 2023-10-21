Samantha Woll in a file image campaigning for Obama in the 2008 elections. Brian Brainerd (Getty Images)

Samantha Woll, a 40-year-old woman who presided over a synagogue in Detroit (Michigan), was found stabbed to death this Saturday in her home in that city, according to authorities. The police are investigating the causes of the homicide and are trying to find out with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) if it is a hate crime.

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeted. “Sam was the kindest person I have ever met. He was driven by her sincere love for her community, her state, and his country. “Sam truly used his faith and his activism to create a better place for everyone,” he added, posting a photo of the two in which Woll is wearing a t-shirt supporting the prosecutor.

Police received a call this Saturday morning that there was a person lying on the ground who was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they found Woll’s body with numerous stab wounds and a “trail of blood” leading to her home, where investigators believe the crime took place, according to a statement from the Detroit Police Department in the that the identity of the victim was not provided. Woll was pronounced dead at the scene where she appeared.

The victim was the board president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, which is located in downtown Detroit. The synagogue has mourned her death through social media: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our board president,” the synagogue wrote on Facebook. “May his memory be a blessing,” he added.

“Today I was devastated to learn of the loss of one of Detroit’s great young leaders: Samantha Woll,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has written on X, the social network formerly called Twitter. “Just a few weeks ago, I shared a day of joy with Sam at the dedication of the newly renovated Downtown Synagogue. “It was a project she led with great pride and enthusiasm.”

The murder of the Jewish leader occurs in the midst of Israel’s offensive on Gaza in response to the Hamas attack a week ago, which raises fears that it is a hate crime. A six-year-old Muslim boy, Wadea Al-Fayoume, was murdered a week ago in Plainfield (Illinois) by his landlord, Joseph Czuba, 71, who according to the version released by the police, shouted: “Muslims They must die!”

Annual hate crime statistics released this week by the FBI show that anti-Semitic hate crimes increased 25% from 2021 to 2022. Anti-Semitism accounted for more than half of all reported hate crimes based on religion.

When these data became known, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, published a statement: “To Americans concerned about violence at home, as a consequence of the evil acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas in Israel, we see you. We listen to you. And I have asked members of my team, including the Secretary of Homeland Security, [Alejandro] Mayorkas, and the attorney general, [Merrick] Garland, to prioritize preventing and disrupting any emerging threats that could harm the Jewish, Muslim, Arab-American, or any other communities during this time. “My Administration will continue to fight anti-Semitism and Islamophobia,” he said.

