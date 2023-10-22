FromMoritz Bletzinger close

The president of the Issac Agree Synagogue in Detroit, Samantha Woll, was murdered on the street. What is behind the bloody act in the USA?

Detroit – Horrifying events in Detroit. On Saturday, passers-by called the police: a person was lying motionless on the street. When officers arrived, they discovered Samantha Woll, the synagogue leader, on the sidewalk in front of her home and a trail of blood leading to her front door. She suffered multiple stab wounds. Doctors pronounced the 40-year-old dead at the scene.

Media in the USA reported unanimously on the incident. The police are convinced that the crime must have occurred in Woll’s apartment. The Detroit Police Department is now investigating. The FBI supports how CNN reported.

Bloody crime in the USA: head of synagogue in Detroit Woll stabbed – great sadness for Samantha Woll

Samantha Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Synagogue in downtown Detroit. The community expressed their deep dismay at the crime on Facebook. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samatha Woll, our president,” the synagogue posted. Woll was one of the city’s most respected religious leaders, like the New York Times reported.

The background to the bloody crime is currently unclear. The synagogue assures: “At this point we do not have more information, but we will share it when it becomes available.”

Connection to Hamas’ “Day of Wrath”? Police ask for patience as they investigate the Detroit massacre

Police and the FBI are treating the case as a murder, but have no information yet on a possible motive. It is tempting to link the case to the war in Israel and Hamas’s Day of Wrath, but police are asking to wait for the investigation.

“Understandably, this crime leaves many unanswered questions,” Police Chief James White said in a statement; “It is important that no conclusions are drawn until all available facts have been examined.” The case is currently under investigation and authorities ask the public for patience.

Synagogue leader probably murdered: Politician writes emotional farewell words – “Source of Light”

Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, has also assigned the state police to the case. About the synagogue leader Samantha Woll, she said in an official statement: “My heart breaks for her family, her friends, her synagogue and everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She was a source of light, a beacon in her community. She worked hard to make Michigan a better place.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan added that Woll’s death leaves “a big hole” in the Detroit community. The city recently celebrated the renovation of the “Isaac Agree” synagogue. (moe)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Moritz Bletzinger before publication.