On Saturday morning (24), a police officer was slightly injured in an attempted terrorist attack against a synagogue in La Grande-Motte, a city of 8,500 inhabitants, in the south of France. The information is from Radio France Internationale (RFI).

Despite having occurred on Shabbat, a holy day of worship for Jews, the attack occurred before the ceremony and the synagogue was empty, so only the doors of the building were hit by the flames. Other synagogues in the country have increased security following the incident.

The suspect, who was identified by security cameras as carrying a Palestinian flag, set fire to a car containing a gas cylinder, causing an explosion near the place where people were worshipping.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack as a “terrorist” act and vowed efforts to find those responsible. “Everything is being done to find the perpetrator of such a terrorist act and to protect places of worship,” he said, reinforcing the country’s commitment to fighting anti-Semitism, stressing that it is a “fight at all times.”

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, in turn, announced the opening of an investigation by the anti-terrorism unit of the Attorney General’s Office and stated that “we will never give in” to anti-Semitism and violence.