Consultant Neurologist, President of the Emirates Neurology Society, Dr. Suhail Al-Roken, identified specific symptoms that if a person appears, he may have a stroke, pointing out that there are 5 main reasons that may cause a person to suffer a stroke, of which 50% fall In the country in the age group less than 45 years.

Al-Roken explained to “Emirates Today” that the symptoms of a stroke can be shortened in the word (urgent), where the letter (p) expresses dyslexia and understanding, and the letter (a) indicates a deviation in the corner of the face, and the letter (c) indicates the occurrence of Weakness in part of the hand or foot, while the letter (L) symbolizes the phrase “Do not delay in seeking help or ambulance,” stressing the need to pay attention to these symptoms during the first seconds of the injury, whether they occur together or individually.

Al-Roken explained that the five main causes of stroke are “high blood pressure, as 50% of the sufferers have high blood pressure, and diabetes in lipids in the blood, and finally obesity.

He stressed the importance of the patient receiving urgent medical aid immediately after a stroke, noting that the methods of treating strokes depend on the type of stroke, including emergency treatment by drugs to remove blood clots within three hours since the appearance of the first symptoms of stroke, pointing to the importance of rapid treatment to increase Chances of survival, minimizing complications



