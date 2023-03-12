Vitamin B12 deficiency is very common, especially among vegetarians and the elderly, and when essential vitamins are deficient, symptoms such as constipation, diarrhea, muscle weakness, walking problems, and mental problems such as depression, memory loss, or behavioral changes may occur.

Several changes may occur in your oral health, some of which may be painful, and may indicate a vitamin B12 deficiency in your body, including:

Painful glossitis

With which the tongue turns very red with pain and sores.

recurrent ulcers

Mouth sores are common and usually go away on their own within a week or two.

In most cases, mouth sores aren’t a sign of anything serious, but they can be very annoying.

However, frequent mouth ulcers may be a symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency.

sores at the corners of your mouth

Cheilitis is a condition that causes red, swollen spots to appear at the corners of your mouth where your lips meet. This condition is often a visual indicator of a vitamin B12 deficiency.