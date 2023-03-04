Most of the vitamin D What is needed per day is obtained from sunlight, however, in recent years deficiencies of this vitamin have been found in the world population. This deficiency is associated with a variety of disorders that primarily affect the bones and development.

According to a study by the Spanish Society for Bone Research and Mineral Metabolism, vitamin D deficiency usually occurs in industrialized countries that change lifestyle.

Josep Blanch, president of the association, said during the Gebro Health Talks that environmental pollution, certain medications and a diet low in vitamin D are the cause of this deficiency, in addition to other factors such as age and skin type.

Vitamin D is a provitamin that is involved in various processes in the body, such as maintaining phosphorus and calcium levels, both minerals favor the strengthening of bones.

A lack of vitamin D has been linked to a wide variety of health problems, including autoimmune diseases, cancer, metabolic and cardiovascular disorders; however, the most important ones are related to the musculoskeletal system. During the development of children, the absence of vitamin D prevents the solidification of the bones.

Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency can cause various symptomsalthough some of them can be subtle and difficult to detect. The symptoms can vary from person to person, but some of the common symptoms include:

Bone and muscle pain: Vitamin D deficiency can cause pain in the bones and muscles, especially in the back, legs, and hips.

Fatigue: Fatigue or excessive tiredness can be a symptom of vitamin D deficiency.

Muscle weakness: Vitamin D deficiency can lead to muscle weakness, which can affect a person’s ability to perform daily activities.

Sleep problems: Low vitamin D levels can affect sleep patterns, which can make it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep throughout the night.

Skin issues: Vitamin D deficiency can also affect skin health, leading to problems like psoriasis or eczema.

Depression: Vitamin D deficiency may also be associated with depression and other mood disorders.

Be attentive to the appearance of these symptoms to be able to replenish adequate levels of vitamin D before it wreaks havoc on the body and diseases related to this deficiency appear.