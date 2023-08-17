THE symptoms of a possible potassium deficiency (or hypokalemia) are not always easy to spot. The first indicator to pay attention to is the tiredness: about 98% of the total potassium in our body is contained within cells, especially in muscle tissue, so it goes without saying that this ion is essential for correct cell functioning. Consequently, if you feel exhausted despite sleeping regularly and without changing the intensity or duration of physical activity, the blame for this unexplained exhaustion could be linked to a decrease in potassium levels.

