It affects 80% of postmenopausal women. 15-25% of those who fracture a femur die within a year: prevention is possible with diet, lifestyle and doing a self-diagnosis test. For those with problems there is also a bone doctor

The bone

they seem hard, immutable. Instead they are a living tissue, which remodels itself over the years being continuously reabsorbed and produced to maintain a balance that allows the skeleton to support us and be strong.

Who cares As you get older, the mechanism gets jammed the amount of reabsorbed tissue increases and bones can become fragile to the point of breaking easily, even without trauma or falls: L’osteoporosis

which affects as many as 5 million people in Italy, for 80% post-menopausal women

. Thinking about themInternational Osteoporosis Foundation (Iof) has drafted a consensus document emphasizing the desirability of one screening

of osteoporosis in this segment of the population, because identifying women at high risk of fragility fractures would be useful and would allow great savings for patients and society.

Don't break your femur, hip or vertebraemeans to remain autonomous and live longer: according to data from the Ministry of Health, 15-25% of those who break a hip die within a year and another 20% lose the ability to walk forever and only 30-40% return to normal. With difficulty for if costs for the system. That's why, according to experts, a quick and simple assessment by a family doctor would be an inexpensive but effective method of identifying those with a high risk of bone fragility. Maria Luisa Brandi, president of the Firmo Foundation for Research on Bone Diseases confirms: In the last 10 years great attention has been paid to patients who have already fractured, but this risks overshadowing primary prevention of fragility fractures, essential to avoid them as much as possible; Postmenopausal osteoporosis is a big red flag, so it needs to be identified, and the Iof is moving to get the Fragility Fracture Risk Chart, or Frax, adopted by healthcare systems around the world.

The self-diagnosis test Frax a questionnaire in 12 questions (see the test above, ed) which can be submitted by the doctor; a self-assessment of risk by registered letter from the Iof through an eight-question test. Even for menbecause they too suffer from osteoporosis.

Peak bone mass within 20 years Preventing fragility fractures is possible, but you have to think about it since you were a child because peak bone mass is reached at the end of adolescence, around the age of twenty: a resistant skeleton for the years to come is therefore built with a healthy lifestyle and a balanced and complete diet from birth onwards.

Winning ingredients The main elements for strong bones I am:

– L’physical exercisebecause movement reinforces them;

– a fair amount of vitamin D

which contributes to the absorption of calcium and 80% is produced in the skin exposed to the sun, 20% is introduced with the diet;

– good levels of soccer

the fundamental nutrient for bone health to be ensured through a varied and balanced diet in which dairy products, green leafy vegetables, nuts, waters rich in this mineral are not lacking.

There is a bone doctor After the age of 65, attention to diet, exercise and vitamin D levels are just as important for preventing fractures and keeping bones healthy, but especially those at risk of osteoporosis or who have already had a fragility fracture may need of the Bone Doctor, the bone doctor which was recently established thanks to OrtoMed, the Italian Society of Orthopedics, Medicine and Rare Skeletal Diseases because, as Maria Luisa Brandi, executive director of OrtoMed explains, many campaigns have been designed and launched for the primary and secondary prevention of osteoporosis , but to really tackle the problem, the preparation of specialist doctors and health professionals in general is equally fundamental.

Necessity does exist, just think that beyond 70% of people over 50 with a fragility fracture go untreated today to reduce the probability of new fractures, as would be possible thanks to the available therapies. The Bone Doctor is therefore the right person, because he is an expert in the management of patients with diseases of mineral and bone metabolism, describes Giulia Letizia Mauro, president of OrtoMed. You have specific skills, one figure accredited and recognized nationally and internationally; its goal is to facilitate prevention initiatives, especially for those at high risk of fragility fractures, and to ensure correct management of diagnostic, therapeutic and patient assistance pathways, so as to reduce fragility fractures by improving the quality of life, increasing years without disability for the elderly and reducing costs for the individual and the community.