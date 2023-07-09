Of Daniela Natali

Iron deficiency with or without anemia is the most common condition, especially among women. Accumulation is more frequent in Northern Italy and can cause cirrhosis of the liver and other pathologies

The iron in the organism may be too little, and provoke anemia

The iron in the organism may be too little, and provoke anemia, but also too much, and expose to other problems. Anemia and also the iron deficiency without anemia are more widespread than you think: in countries with limited resources they affect up to two thirds of the population, in Europe (thanks to more complete nutrition) we are talking about 9-11% of women of childbearing age and 5-7% of those in post menopause. The percentage in males is much lower: 1% in those under the age of 50 and to rise to 2-4% over the age of 50. The same difference in the two sexes is recorded among adolescents: the lack of this mineral affects 11-33% of girls and 3.5-13% of boys.

Pier explains Mannuccio Mannucciinternist and hematologist at the Milan Polyclinic: Iron is indispensable not only for the formation ofhemoglobin

(which carries oxygen to the tissues), but also of the myoglobin (protein present in muscles) and dei mitochondriawhich contribute to ours energy reserves. Among the reasons for the shortage there are it low dietary iron intakebut above all theincrease in demand: for example, during the period, pregnancy or growing phase. And then the pathologies that involve chronic blood loss or intestinal diseases that modify the absorption of iron, such as Crohn’s disease and celiac disease.

Symptoms of iron deficiency The symptoms are many and generic: headache, fatigue, pale complexion, shortness of breath, brittle nails and hair, cold hands and feet – explains Mannucci -. Iron deficiency without anemia is usually asymptomatic, but can manifest with muscle weakness. Feeding properly is the first remedy. If this is not enough, medicines containing iron can be used. There are now various oral formulations to better adapt to the characteristics of tolerance of the individual. In severe cases they are also administered intravenously. Naturally, first of all it is necessary to ask oneself about the causes of iron deficiency to try to remove them – the specialist points out -. For the diagnosis the fundamental test is theblood test. For women we speak of deficiency anemia if thehemoglobin less than 12 grams per decilitre and the amount of iron (iron) lower than 50 micrograms per decilitre; for men if less than 13 grams and 65 micrograms. But important to measure the ferritin

that our iron safe whose value must be between 20 and 200 nanograms per liter of blood for women and between 30 and 300 for men. We speak of excess iron if the ferritin exceeds 300 in men and a 200 in women. See also Errors and carelessness of adults often cause drug poisoning in children

What if iron builds up If iron accumulates in our cells, it damages them – explains Mannucci -. It can for example cause liver cirrhosis and also damage pancreas, heart, joints and sex glands. also one of the causes of diabetes. It is a situation caused by a hereditary pathology (hemochromatosis) quite frequent in Northern Italy, or from liver disease, but also from excessive iron intake. It can also be a consequence of multiple transfusions as in thalassemia. The disturbances appear after the age of 30-40 because the excess iron causes damage when it accumulates in the tissues for a long time. One can suspect for a bronze skin tone, so much so that we speak of "Bronzino diabetes". Other alarm bells: tiredness, joint pain, loss of libido, increased liver volume. Prevention is based on avoiding alcohol and excessive intake of iron. Treatments for hemochromatosis consist essentially of bloodletting. In thalassemia, by a drug therapy that facilitates the elimination of iron.