He Seville FC of García Pimienta He raised al Valladolid at home (0-4) when the coach and the project needed most. More than six years ago that the Hispanses were not able to mark More than three goals away from Nervión. Last Sunday he got it with a large number of casualties and thanks to the step forward they gave less common players, as is the case of Juanlu. The canterano opened the scoring before the first five minutes was fulfilled and had a lot of arrival with danger to the rival area. His good performance culminated with his First double as a professional player In the first team.

This win in Pucela relieved the tension that for just over a week had settled within the club. A situation that worsened after the beating that Barcelona hosted Sevilla in Sánchez-Pizjuán the previous day. Despite the bad sensations that the team has transmitted during the last month, the truth is that the Blanquirrojo Sum eight points more than last campaign. If compared to the 2022-23 season, those of García Pimienta have added six more points.

Europe is still present

And there are 31 points that have already added Sevilla in the Day 24. An income that allows, for the moment, to dream of the European positions. It is true that García Pimienta does not want to hear about such caliber goals, but the reality is that Sevilla is currently in the struggle with the same points as the Royal Society and Girona. The Sixth place It is four points, while the seventh (which is very likely to give access to European competition) is three points.

It should be noted that LaLiga EA Sports has placed itself momentarily in the second position after England in the UEFA coefficient ranking by countries. This means that LaLiga, if you maintain that second place at the end of the season, would get one more position for the Champions League, classifying five clubs for the next edition of the top continental tournament. The rest of the quotas, for the Europa League and for the Conference, would run down.









There is still a world for this, but the Sevilleto keep the bar of points above the average of these years, could meet a prize superior to the expected this year. To do this, it is vital to give a new blow on the table before Mallorca at home next Monday. The Sevillists yet They have not chained two victories consecutive in LaLiga and do it before a direct rival for European positions would be a great declaration of intent. This party is followed by the meetings against Rayo and Real Sociedad, parties that will determine who the true candidates for Europe are.

At the moment, the most positive reading of this season is that Sevilla may be more aware of this goal objective than of the descent positions. A reality not negligible for a team that seemed in free fall.