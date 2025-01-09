Crohn’s disease It is a chronic inflammatory condition of the intestinal tract of autoimmune origin. Although it can affect the entire digestive system, from the mouth to the anususually impacts mainly on the ileumthe lowest part of the small intestineand in the large intestineespecially the colon and straight.

The incidence in Spain is approximately 16 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and are diagnosed between six to nine new cases per 100,000 inhabitants/yearaccording to a study by the Network Biomedical Research Center (CIBEREHD). It is also a pathology present mainly in developed countries.

What happens with Crohn’s disease

The immune system does not recognize the organism as its ownwhich causes a failure in the inflammatory process: the body reacts against itself by considering it ‘strange’ and destroys healthy tissues.

Crohn’s disease causes ulcers on the walls of the different organs of the digestive system, causing its deterioration.

What is Crohn’s disease?

Crohn’s disease, intestine, intestinal disease BIODESIGN INSTITUTE, ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY

As explained from la Spanish Foundation of the Digestive SystemCrohn’s disease belongs to a group of conditions known as inflammatory bowel diseases. It is a chronic inflammatory process of the intestinal tract mainly, although it can affect any part of the digestive tract from the mouth to the anus and can sometimes even affect other organs (inflammation of the eyes, skin, or joints).

It occurs most frequently in the final part of the small intestine (ileum) and the beginning of the large intestine (ileocecal). It can appear at any stage of life, especially at young ages, between 15-35 years. Depending on which part of your intestine is affected by Crohn’s disease, your doctor may refer to the disease as ileitis (inflammation of the ileum), ileocolitis (inflammation of both the ileum and the colon), Crohn’s colitis (inflammation of the colon only).





Crohn’s disease is a form of inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract, resulting in abdominal pain, weight loss, malnutrition, diarrhea and fatigue.

This disease can be debilitating and painful for those who suffer from it, and in some cases, it can lead to life-threatening complications.

What causes Crohn’s disease?

According to what they say from the Spanish Foundation of the Digestive SystemThe cause of this disease is not known, but everything suggests that there are multiple factors involved in its origin: genetic, immune system and environmental.

There are many hypotheses, but the most accepted is that It is an autoimmune diseasewhere, based on a genetic predisposition, there is an alteration at the immunological level (the body’s defense system) in the face of food or bacterial antigens (foreign bodies), causing an abnormal response. Through this response, the body’s own immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys healthy gastrointestinal body tissue, producing inflammation.





Experts assure that the main causes of Crohn’s disease depend on a series of factors that can play a fundamental role in the development of the disease.

Genes: Research has shown that Crohn’s disease can run in families. If one of your parents or siblings has suffered from this disease, you have a greater chance of developing it.

Smoke: Cigarette smoking can double the risk of Crohn’s disease.

High fat diet: A high-fat diet can increase the likelihood of developing this disease.

Autoimmune reaction: Bacteria in the digestive tract can trigger an immune system response that causes inflammation, which can lead to the development of Crohn’s disease.





What are the symptoms of Crohn’s disease?

A woman suffers stomach pain Getty Images

Symptoms and signs of Crohn’s disease can develop progressively and vary from mild to intenseand even demonstrate without warning. Once the disease is active, main symptoms that can be experienced are the following:

Oral thrush: They can appear during outbreaks of the disease on the gums, lower lip, on the sides and lower region of the tongue. They can be painful and usually improve with treatment of Crohn’s disease.

Eye inflammation: Also called uveitis or scleritis, it affects 5% of patients with Crohn’s disease. It can manifest in one or both eyes with symptoms such as floaters, pain, blurred vision, and sensitivity to light. Treatment is usually in eye drops.

Anal problems: They include fissures, ulcers, fistulas, infected areas of the skin, and strictures. They may improve spontaneously or require medical treatment or surgery.

Joint disorders: They affect both central joints, such as the hip, and peripheral joints, such as hands and feet.





Crohn’s disease treatment

Currently there are therapies that manage to reduce the symptoms and signs of the disease, even achieving long-term bowel inflammation. Thanks to this, the majority of patients who have Crohn’s disease they have a normal life with the help of treatment.

You should avoid the use of anti-inflammatory medications nonsteroidal drugs (NSAIDs) and reduce stress, since both can cause or aggravate symptoms.

In cases of diarrheait is advisable to follow a low-residue diet, with little lactose, reducing fiber intake and avoiding carbonated drinks. It is always important to consult with a doctor to know which medications are most appropriate for pain management.

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for our new newsletter for free.