The journalist and presenter, Esther Rantzen, 82, announced that she had lung cancer, which is classified as the most dangerous cancer according to Cancer Research UK.

Rantzen said she is “optimistic,” even though the cancer has now spread.

Lung cancers are slow-growing and treatable if caught early, and symptoms may include a cough that lasts for 3 weeks or more, and shortness of breath.

But there are other, less obvious things to watch for, including weight loss and enlarged fingertips.

And according to the British newspaper “The Sun”, doctor Andy Whittamore said, “Early detection helps to stop the spread of the disease, and chemotherapy is useful in this case.”

He added: If the cough persists for 3 or 4 weeks, do not ignore it and speak to your doctor for a chest X-ray.

There are a number of signs and symptoms that may indicate lung cancer:

Persistent and severe cough.

Hoarseness.

Weight loss.

lack of appetite

coughing up blood

Smoking is the most important preventable risk factor for lung cancer, so education should be spread about the necessity and benefits of smoking cessation.