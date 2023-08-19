Home page World

A new corona variant, EG.5, is currently spreading. Anything to worry about? A look at the spread and symptoms of the disease.

Hamm – The first groups in kindergartens and daycare centers have to close, and numerous sick reports are coming in. Almost three and a half years after the start of the pandemic, the next one is circulating coronavariant in Germany and is even spreading worldwide. Is there cause for concern with the sub-variant EG.5? Hardly likely. We still look at the symptoms and spread of the disease.

New corona variant EG.5: Symptoms and spread of “Eris”

Quarantine, masks – obligation to report in the event of corona disease have long been a thing of the past. Anyone who is infected with a variant of the corona virus should still stay at home, reports wa.de. especially you are contagious for a few days. Patients often have no other choice, since the symptoms occupy the human body and almost paralyze it. This is also the case with the corona subvariant EG.5, which can be recognized by the following symptoms:

Headache

Muscle aches

fatigue

Cough

Fever

chills

shortness of breath

With the new corona variant EG.5, also called “Eris”, both taste and smell can be lost and thus those symptoms that often occurred in the early phase of the pandemic in infected people. According to experts, there is no reason to worry about the new corona variant.

Corona variant EG.5 does not give experts any headaches despite the spread

The World Health Organization (WHO) has upgraded the coronavirus EG.5 to the category “virus variants of interest” and thus to the same group that also contains the variants XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.16. It is true that EG.5 is currently spreading worldwide, especially since its mutation could bypass the human immune system more easily. However, the same mutation can also be found in other variants.

Likewise, a greater severity of the disease should not be assumed. “We must certainly assume that at the end of the summer and after a phase with very low case numbers, the numbers will increase again,” says Richard Neher, head of the research group Evolution of Viruses and Bacteria at the Biozentrum of the University of Basel World quoted. However, EG.5 is not fundamentally different from other corona variants.