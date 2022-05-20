Home page World

Of: Sophia Lother

The monkeypox virus has arrived in Germany. How do experts assess symptoms and danger? An overview.

Berlin – Now monkeypox has also arrived in Germany. After the first cases were recorded in Great Britain in early May, the virus spread steadily. There are now confirmed monkeypox infections in Europe, North America and Australia.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), monkeypox was first detected in humans in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970 – a nine-year-old boy was affected. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were then cases in more than ten countries on the continent. The pathogens can be transmitted by different animal species and therefore belong as well as this Coronavirus to the zoonoses. According to the RKI, rodents are particularly affected. But how dangerous is monkeypox and which symptoms are warning signs of an infection?

Monkeypox infection: what are the symptoms?

As the RKI reports, one is making itself Monkeypox infection by multiple symptoms noticeable. While typical skin changes such as spots and blisters form after one to three days, which then crust and fall off, there are other immediate symptoms as well:

Severe headache and body aches Sore throat Cough exhaustion Sudden fever up to 40 degrees Swollen lymph nodes Source: RKI

Monkeypox: how dangerous is infection with the virus really? That’s what experts say

But how dangerous is the monkeypox virus for humans? Gerd Sutter, Chair of Virology at the Institute for Infectious Medicine and Zoonoses at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, gives his assessment of the situation. The virologist reports that two forms of the monkeypox virus have appeared so far:

Infections in Central Africa: Severe generalizing diseases possible, similar to the now eradicated human smallpox disease.

Severe generalizing diseases possible, similar to the now eradicated human smallpox disease. Infections in West Africa: Mostly mild course observed. Symptoms are fever and only a few smallpox on the skin and mucous membranes.

According to his assessment, the cases that have arisen in Europe are “infections originally imported from Nigeria (index case in Great Britain), which are now probably being transmitted further from person to person in limited chains of infection. First genetic investigations in Great Britain identified a virus strain which can be assigned to the monkeypox viruses occurring in West Africa”. But is an epidemic or even a pandemic possible?

Monkeypox: Is There a Danger of Epidemic or Pandemic?

Fabian Leendertz, zoonoses expert and project group leader at the RKI, sees an epidemic already coming. “I would already call this an epidemic, however it is very unlikely that this epidemic will last long. The cases of contact tracing can be well isolated and there are also drugs and effective vaccines that can be used if necessary,” he reports.

Virologist Sutter also sees no great danger. Because: The monkeypox virus can usually only be transmitted through direct contact. “Transmission through aerosols is experimentally possible, but plays at most a subordinate role in natural infection. Transmissions of monkeypox are therefore relatively inefficient compared to other infections such as influenza or Covid-19 and, in conjunction with adequate measures for diagnosis and contact tracing, usually only lead to the development of short chains of infection.” He therefore estimates the risk of a major epidemic in Germany and Europe as “low”. (Sophia Lother)