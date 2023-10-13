Home page World

Anna Laura Müller

According to a study, persistent symptoms like Long Covid are also possible after other respiratory illnesses. But there are also big contrasts.

Frankfurt – When you just can’t get rid of the cough and feel like you’re carrying the last cold with you for weeks. Then this could be a symptom of “Long Cold”. These are the results of a current study by researchers at Queen Mary University of London.

They compared people’s symptoms after one corona-Illness with those of people after other respiratory diseases. They found that, similar to Long Covid, symptoms of colds can last longer than four weeks after infection.

Long Covid symptoms also after other respiratory diseases

In total, data from 10,171 people in Great Britain were analyzed. These are part of the so-called Covidence UK study, which was developed in 2020 to better understand the coronavirus. The study says that the opportunity must be taken to better examine the effects of other respiratory diseases. The researchers fear that the longer-term effects of respiratory diseases could be underestimated. The reason for this is also the wide range of symptoms that can occur similar to Long Covid and make diagnosis difficult.

In a study at the University of Birmingham last year 62 most common symptoms of Long Covid compiled. In total, research now assumes there are more than 200 symptoms that could be linked to Long Covid. The researchers at Queen Mary University included 16 common Long Covid symptoms in the current study in order to examine their occurrence for other respiratory diseases. The results were published in the specialist magazine at the beginning of October eClinicalMedicine published.

The severity and duration are still unclear

In addition to coughing, sleep disorders and concentration problems, the occurrence of dizziness and exhaustion was also checked. A similar number of people who had a corona infection and those who had another respiratory disease still showed symptoms after more than four weeks. However, there are still differences: after a cold, cough, stomach pain and diarrhea are the main long-term symptoms. Patients with Long Covid are more likely to experience drowsiness, dizziness and problems with taste and smell.

However, it is still unclear how long the symptoms can last after a respiratory illness compared to Long Covid. Researchers have not yet been able to find any evidence to prove that the severity of the symptoms is comparable to those of those suffering from Long Covid. These open questions should be further investigated in order to be able to better treat not only Long Covid patients, but also those who are affected by persistent symptoms following other respiratory diseases.

It is estimated that around ten percent of those infected with Corona worldwide develop Long Covid. In Germany, the Ministry of Health estimates the number to be between six and 15 percent. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the exact frequency of Long Covid cannot still be reliably estimated. “In particular, there is a lack of population-representative, controlled studies with sufficient follow-up time that enable a comparison of people with and without a SARS-CoV-2 infection,” it says on the RKI website. Health Minister Lauterbach has emphasized several times in the past few weeks that he wants to continue investing in Long Covid research. (alm)