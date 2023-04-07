Home page World

From: Helen Gries

A twitching eyelid is considered a common sign of stress and can be annoying. However, if the eye twitches regularly, this can indicate diseases.

Frankfurt – It usually comes very suddenly: the eyelid twitches. This is perceived as very annoying by most of those affected. The causes of nervous eye twitching can be varied. Stress, lack of sleep or overexertion are often the triggers. But excessive alcohol or caffeine consumption or eye fatigue can also cause twitching in the upper or lower eyelid.

Normally, the eye twitching is harmless and disappears as quickly as it came. However, if it occurs regularly, physical problems can be the trigger. If the eyelid keeps twitching involuntarily over a period of several weeks or the eye even hurts, those affected should have the problem clarified by a doctor. Sometimes a disease can be behind the annoying symptom.

Twitching eyelid can be the first sign of disease

The Eyes are considered to be an important sensory organ that is associated with different symptoms can draw attention to themselves. According to the medical manual MSD Manual Muscle twitches in the face can be due to a metabolic disorder, for example. But taking excessive doses of a certain medication, for example antihistamines, certain antibiotics or opioid painkillers, can also trigger eyelid twitching.

Metabolic disorders, such as high or low blood sugar levels and low calcium, Magnesium or sodium levels can cause some muscles to twitch such as the eyelid cause. Those affected can therefore resort to magnesium-rich foods, which according to the German Society for Nutrition include, for example:

almonds

sunflower seeds

sesame

whole grain products

legumes

Eyelid twitches regularly: Medical advice should be sought in case of symptoms

But also too high blood pressure can be considered the cause. Because when blood pressure rises, a pulsating blood vessel can irritate the nerve in the eye. This causes the eyelid muscle to twitch. Cardiac insufficiency can occur if blood pressure is permanently elevated or threatened with a stroke.

Editor’s note The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The intake of medication or dietary supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

Professor Gisbert Richard, ophthalmologist at the Ophthalmologikum an der Alster in Hamburg, explained to the pharmacy magazinethat inflammation of the conjunctiva can also cause eyelid twitching. Those affected who also notice redness or pain in the eye or whose eyelid twitching persists for a long time or occurs very frequently should seek medical advice and clarify possible causes, advises the doctor. (hg)