ARob Overman says he learned storytelling as a music history teacher at college. Since the students preferred to spend their time playing instruments, he had to come up with something to make the unloved history lessons more attractive. After a career as an orchestra manager in Holland and head of programming at the Canadian classical music provider Stingray Classica, he founded the streaming portal in 2021 with the Dutch media entrepreneur Henk Bout symphony.live. The third in the group is the marketing specialist Jose Evers, who brings the expertise he acquired from Heineken beer and the Champions League to the company.

The portal has been online since last autumn – a daring step into new territory between the existing, similar companies and a free channel like YouTube. But Overman swears by his concept, and it really stands out. Because Symphony focuses on live concerts with top international orchestras and their repertoire. Then there is what Overman calls storytelling. The weekly concert recordings are supplemented by interviews with conductors, musicians and audience, backstage reports and characterizations of the works, sometimes with references to the history of the orchestra or the concert hall. After the concert, there will be a round of critics, in which experts will discuss. All in all, this is the best educational television – actually a domain of public broadcasters, but apparently they no longer have room for it.



Rob Overman, founder of the streaming portal symphony.live.

Image: Stingray Classica



Symphony wants to appeal to a wide audience: on the one hand, the knowledgeable concertgoers who love their stars and are looking for extraordinary recordings, on the other hand, audiences who are interested in classical music but want to know more, and finally the curious. They should be taken away from the much-cited fear of the unknown. As a motto, those responsible cite a statement by the conductor Antonio Pappano: “Demystify classical music!” They have a trump card in the person of Dominic Seldis, solo double bass player in the Concertgebouw Orchestra and a gifted presenter of classical music on television. With his comments, which he presents with enthusiasm, he combines specialist knowledge with popular mediation skills.

The pandemic turned out to be a stroke of luck

The demands are high, they only want to work with top orchestras. There are now twelve, including the London Symphony Orchestra and Concertgebouw Orchestra, the Czech Philharmonic, the Budapest Festival Orchestra, which just received the Gramophone Award for Orchestra of the Year, and the Cleveland Orchestra. The long-term goal is a maximum of twenty-four partners, which, in view of the tight production deadlines – each orchestra is supposed to be involved four times a year – means an enormous amount of work.







Preparations fell into 2020 and 2021 as the coronavirus raged. But the pandemic turned out to be a stroke of luck: the orchestras could no longer play in front of an audience and were therefore spontaneously willing to work together. The complex production processes that were developed together have been standard ever since. The live recording in the hall and the trappings are produced by the orchestras themselves, the subsequent round of critics takes place in Amsterdam. After five weeks of processing, the whole package is online and then migrates to the archive, where, in addition to the live recordings, more than six hundred titles are already available – a pool that ranges from popular symphonies to sophisticated documentation. Everything has been on TV somewhere at some point and very little of it is available on DVD. When it comes to the catalogue, Symphony adheres to the international network of producers who meet every year at the music film avant premiere in Berlin.

The innovative business model provides that after deduction of marketing costs, the income goes equally to the platform and the orchestra. The symphony covers the costs for the licenses and the in-house expenses, the orchestra the filming costs; there should also be something left over for the musicians. Subscribers can watch the live productions for ten euros a month and access the archive material at any time. There are more than a thousand subscribers and the number is constantly growing.

It remains to be seen to what extent the business model will work. Symphony anticipates an experimentation and learning phase of two years, for which the start-up capital, mainly invested by Dutch investors, represents a sufficient cushion, according to “Silicon Canals” 6.5 million euros. You follow the model of the Champions League. In the past, the top clubs only operated in their regional environment, and it was only when they merged with the help of television that football opened up unimagined opportunities. Symphony would also like to generate such synergies.