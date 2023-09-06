Idea Factory International released the opening cinematic for the otome visual novel Sympathy Kissarriving in the first months of 2024. In addition to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the software house has announced that it will soon be possible to pre-order the game in its standard edition through all authorized resellers, and in your limited edition through theIFI European Online Store.

Before leaving you to the opening movie, I remind you that Sympathy Kiss will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

Source: Idea Factory International