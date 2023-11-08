Idea Factory International announces that the romantic visual novel Sympathy Kiss the next one will be out February 27, 2024 in Europe and North America on Nintendo Switch. One is also revealed Limited Edition which will contain the following:
- Official Hardcover Art Book
- Audio Drama & Official Soundtrack
- Company Travel Tumbler
- Estario Stationary Set
- Reversible Cover Sleeve
- Collector’s Box
- Exclusive Trading Card
Source: Idea Factory International
