Idea Factory International announces that the romantic visual novel Sympathy Kiss the next one will be out February 27, 2024 in Europe and North America on Nintendo Switch. One is also revealed Limited Edition which will contain the following:

Official Hardcover Art Book

Audio Drama & Official Soundtrack

Company Travel Tumbler

Estario Stationary Set

Reversible Cover Sleeve

Collector’s Box

Exclusive Trading Card

Source: Idea Factory International