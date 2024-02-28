Idea Factory International announced that Sympathy Kiss is finally available in the West on Nintendo Switch. It will be possible to purchase the title either digitally at the price of €49.99 which in two very particular exclusive physical editions of theIFI'S European ONLINE STORE.

Let's discover the contents of the two editions together.

Necklace Edition (€79.99)

a copy of the game with a reversible cover

a double-sided poster in A2 format

a set of 6 postcards

the Estario Tulip scarf

an exclusive Trading Card

…all contained in a collector's box

Limited Edition (€99.99)

a copy of the game with a reversible cover

a hardcover artbook

the soundtrack CD and an Audio Drama

a tumbler

a set of objects for writing

an exclusive Trading Card

…all contained in a collector's box

We leave you now with a new trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always.

Sympathy Kiss – Gameplay Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International