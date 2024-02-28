Idea Factory International announced that Sympathy Kiss is finally available in the West on Nintendo Switch. It will be possible to purchase the title either digitally at the price of €49.99 which in two very particular exclusive physical editions of theIFI'S European ONLINE STORE.
- a copy of the game with a reversible cover
- a double-sided poster in A2 format
- a set of 6 postcards
- the Estario Tulip scarf
- an exclusive Trading Card
- …all contained in a collector's box
- a copy of the game with a reversible cover
- a hardcover artbook
- the soundtrack CD and an Audio Drama
- a tumbler
- a set of objects for writing
- an exclusive Trading Card
- …all contained in a collector's box
Sympathy Kiss – Gameplay Trailer
