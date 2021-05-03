Georg Friedrich Prinz von Preussen, current head of the Hohenzollern house, he never really aspired to occupy a German throne that does not exist but he does want to recover part of his family’s possessions. As the main heir to the family that gave 300 years of kings to PrussiaVon Preussen, 44, was negotiating with the German authorities for the restitution of royal treasures (mainly works of art, furniture, jewelry, books and other documents) that were confiscated from the family by East Germany after World War II .

The first claim to recover his expropriated possessions was made by Von Preussen’s grandfather just after the fall of the Berlin Wall. It never came to fruition. The current negotiations have dragged on without many results in secret since 2014 but when they came to light in 2019 the atmosphere became rarefied and the Lander of Berlin and Brandenburg – in whose museums are kept most of the wealth that von Preussen claims – stepped on the Brake.

The heir to the Hohenzollern demands 1,200 million euros and 7,000 works of art, furniture and jewelry.

The riches Von Preussen claims today are in German museums. Photo: EFE

It did not help the negotiation that Von Preussen began to denounce historians, journalists or political leaders (there are more than 80 complaints) who had said that his great-grandfather He was an ally of the Nazis.

He considers that there was no such collaboration and that it is a later invention. Von Preussen has already threatened to go to court to recover what was expropriated from his family if negotiations are not reestablished. The federal and regional authorities decided not to negotiate anything until Von Preussen resigned to prosecute the matter.

The German press has taken over von Preussen in recent years. little seriously, especially when in 2019 he said that he should have the right to live in Cecilienhof, the former royal palace located in the city of Postdam, near Berlin, a mansion that his ancestors occupied for generations.

Cecilienhof Palace, in Potsdam. Photo: archive

Shortly after, he regretted having claimed the palace and blamed it for being poorly advised by his lawyers. Cecilienhof was portrayed for history because in that palace the Potsdam Conference of 1945 was held in which the American Harry Truman, the British Winston Churchill and the Russian Yosef Stalin decided the final division of European territory into spheres of influence.

He also demanded by letter not only that the Berlin and Brandenburg lander acknowledge that he owned everything that had been expropriated from his family, but that he wanted to get it out of the museums in which those works of art are exhibited to keep it in your possessions.

The authorities practically accused him of extortion. He also regretted then to say shortly after that his intention was only to have his property recognized but that he would allow those works of art to continue. on loan indefinitely in the museums that now exhibit them.

Josef Stalin, Harry Truman and Winston Churchill, in Potsdam. Photo: AP

The Hohenzollern



The Hohenzollern are not just one of the wealthy German families whose attitude to the nazis he caused Communist Germany to expropriate his possessions and wealth. They are the family that reigned in Prussia – and for 50 years in the whole of Germany – during key moments of contemporary German history, such as its colonial past or the First World War.

The German media recall that Kaiser Wilhelm II, last german emperor and great-great-grandfather of Von Preussen and grandson of Queen Victoria, went into exile in the Netherlands after abdicating in 1918 and took with him 60 wagons trains loaded with furniture, works of art and jewelry.

The family had a fortune in cash and literally dozens of palaces and castles, which were expropriated and restored by the Weimar Republic, the pre-Nazi regime.

Churchill with Kaiser Wilhelm II during military exercises in 1906. Photo: Public domain

Like so many other wealthy families, East Germany expropriated its heritage after World War II. The Hohenzollerns lost palaces, businesses, farms, and to forests.

Letters with Hitler

The debate goes far beyond the restitution or not of that immense heritage. It is also about the role that Von Preussen’s great-grandfather, Prince William, played in the rise of the nazis to power and in his relationship with them in the 1930s.

The family would have the right to recover what Communist Germany expropriated from them but only if the judges rule that it did not give “substantial support” to the Nazi regime.

Friedrich Wilhelm Victor August Ernst or Prince William. Photo: Wikipedia

The German archives keep the flattering letters that Prince William wrote to Hitler convinced that the Nazi leader would restore the monarchy.

He defended the anti-semitic policies Hitler and, like the Nazis, wore a swastika bracelet in public. Von Preussen says that his great-grandfather repented and that during the years of Nazi rule he did not have the courage to oppose Hitler’s regime.

In January 2020 the Bundestag held a debate with historians on the role of Von Preussen’s great-grandfather, Prince William, during the Hitler years. From that debate it was clear that the consensus among historians says that Guillermo yes I support “substantially” the rise of the Nazis to power and their regime.

Georg Friedrich Prinz von Preussen, current head of the Hohenzollern house. Photo: Wikipedia

Christopher Clark, one of the world’s most renowned specialists on the period between the two world wars and professor of history at the University of Cambridge, wrote a letter last year to ‘The New York Review of Books’ in which he defends the latest historical research and assures that “beyond any doubt the prince, although he was never a first-rate collaborator, was a supporter of the Nazis more proactive than was thought ”.

Von Preussen protests now because he considers that two themes are being mixed: the expropriation of his family’s possessions – which was done with other wealthy families – and his great-grandfather’s collaboration with the Nazis.

But the law of the already reunified democratic Germany (a 1994 regulation) agrees with the authorities because it rejects the return of expropriated property if its former owners collaborated with the Nazis, which is known as “Clause of indignity”.

