The world championship 2023 it will be the third in which Formula 1 will welcome weekends with the format of Sprint Racebut with a change compared to previous seasons: next year, in fact, the number of appointments will increase to six total, against the three expected in the past. However, the mini GPs, which decide the starting grid for the real race on Sunday, did not convince many enthusiasts and the drivers themselves, with some of them expressing their perplexities about this novelty.

A general comment not at all shared by Pat SymondsTechnical Manager of Formula 1. Interviewed by Autosport International on the subject, the English engineer wanted to support the project adopted by the FIA ​​for the ever-increasing number of Sprints, underlining the spectacular nature of the format: “There are those who like it and those who don’t like it, but for me, what we do it’s a competition – he has declared – and what I like about a competition is when it is not predictable. Oxford were playing Arsenal in the FA Cup last week and held them 0-0 until the break. This kind of thing is great. On a normal race weekend, there’s no competition on Friday, so what’s the attraction? We are here to compete. Also, today the teams are so good at the simulation that, with plenty of time on Friday, they have two hours to fine-tune the car and make sure everything is in place. All of this leads to predictability.”

Furthermore, Symonds wanted to add a consideration on the presence of Sprint races which do not diminish the Sunday GP, and which are also capable of creating a greater balance: “Sprint allows us to have a competition every daybecause qualifying takes place on Friday, the sprint race on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday – he added – in my view, this happens without the secondary show distracting from the main event and I think this is important, because the Grand Prix is ​​the essence of everything. By reducing the amount of time that teams have to hone their cars and by entering one more ‘error generator’ with the Sprint race, we have the ability to have a Slightly more heterogeneous GP. These are the races that people like.”