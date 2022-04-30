Formula 1 of the current season is experiencing a real revolution in terms of technical regulation, capitalized by the reintroduction of the ground effect and by the greater possibility of overtaking thanks to the reduction of dirty air in the wake. In addition to these, there are, however, other aspects that are characterizing the revolution implemented this year, but which do not concern changes or modifications relating to the power units.

For the latter, in fact, it will be necessary to wait for the World Cup 2026 to see other things come true, great news, with further innovations in the aerodynamic field that could be realized in view of that year, already full of expectations and curiosities. Although they have not been made official, the first to have opened up to these new objectives was the Technical Director of the Circus, Pat Symondswho highlighted the aims outlined at the F1 Commission meeting held in London on Tuesday: “We are evaluating active aerodynamics – admitted the British engineer – drag cannot be reduced to limit fuel consumption, not least because the car would not take corners fast enough. So, it’s about introducing it by presenting two modes for the car: it would be quite different from the DRS, where we have a feature where the car has a high downforce, and therefore a high resistance when cornering, and another in which has low drag when in a straight line, with low downforce attached. It is a simplistic view of active aerodynamics – he added – and there are variations to this. The rear wing will essentially remain the true base of what active aerodynamics will be for the future F1, and also active front wing could be introduced“.

In addition to this, Symonds highlighted other problems related to the current F1, which he said should be solved in view of 2026, especially as regards the size and weight of the cars: “One of the things we want to do is make the cars a little smalleras they have grown considerably in size in recent years – has explained – we have limited the pace for the 2022 machine, but I think it is still too generous. My 2014 Williams was actually shorter than the maximum allowed by the regulation, so it can be done, even if it requires some reflection. Our goal is to significantly reduce the pace in 2026. The amount of fuel for the race will be less, which would help limit the volume from the tank. The amount of hybridization increases, the power of the internal combustion engine decreases and the electric power increases – as a result, less fuel is used. The most important element, however, is related to reduced resistance, because that is where most of the power is dissipated, to overcome the air resistance. There will be a reasonable reduction in fuel consumption during the race: my estimate at the moment is 20%, maybe even 25%, however less than what we are using at the moment. In that case we would like also reduced the weight of the single-seaters, but we are still a long way from achieving this goal. However, we absolutely have to make sure that it does not grow ”.