“Nature is always more subtle, more complex and more elegant than what we are capable of imagining”, affirmed the scientific popularizer Carl Sagan. For centuries, physics has been concerned with imagining and understanding how the universe works, and then describing it using mathematical equations. However, on many occasions, the equations that are raised are very difficult to solve or interpret. Fortunately, there is an interesting characteristic of some physical systems that helps us in this work: symmetry.

Systems with symmetry remain invariant when a certain transformation is applied to them. For example, the square has a rotational symmetry, since if we rotate it 90 degrees (or its multiples, 180, 270…) around its center, it remains the same. However, if we choose a different angle from the previous ones, the resulting square does not coincide with the initial one. In this case, when only a few angles are valid, we say that the symmetry is discrete. In contrast, there are other figures, such as the circumference, that remain invariant against any rotation around its center. This second type of symmetry is called continuous.

At the beginning of the 20th century, Emmy Noether (1882-1935), one of the most important personalities in the history of mathematics, discovered that these continuous symmetries help to understand physical laws and solve their equations. Noether’s famous theorem, one of his many contributions to mathematics and theoretical physics, states that, when a physical system has continuous symmetry, a quantity appears that is conserved during the evolution of the system. This allows us to simplify the equations, since the mathematical function that represents this quantity is constant.

An important example is the systems in which the physical laws that govern them do not change over time – that is, the result of the experiments does not depend on the moment in which we carry them out, as long as we maintain the conditions in which they place-. These systems therefore have symmetry under temporal translations, so, according to Noether’s theorem, a certain quantity is conserved: mechanical energy – the sum of its kinetic energy and its potential energy. This is the case of gravitational attraction: when an object falls to the ground, gravity attracts it with the same intensity today, tomorrow or in a few years. Applying Noether’s theorem, it can be stated that mechanical energy of the object remains constant during its fall.

Although this theorem is a fundamental tool to understand and simplify systems that have symmetries, it is still possible to go further. This is what mathematicians like Kenneth Meyer, Jerrold Marsden or Alan Weinstein did during the 70s of the last century in the so-called reduction theory. The main idea of ​​this theory is to use continuous symmetries to simplify the geometry of the systems, reducing their dimension. In turn, this leads to a decrease in the number of variables in the equations.

Let’s see what this means with an example. Suppose we want to describe a clay pot made with a wheel. Due to the rotational movement with which it has been created, the vessel has symmetry of revolution. Consequently, to know the design of the entire vessel it is enough to know its profile. Thus, the geometry of the vessel (a volume) has been reduced to the geometry of its profile (a surface) thanks to the symmetry of revolution. Furthermore, we can study any process that respects this symmetry only by analyzing what happens in the profile. For example, to know how it heats up when exposed to a heat source –which respects this symmetry– it is enough to know the evolution of the temperature along the profile.

Both the reduction theory and Noether’s theorem arose within the geometric mechanics —The formalization of classical mechanics as a branch of differential geometry—, but later they were extended to the so-called field theories, which constitute a generalization of the ideas of geometric mechanics to broader contexts. This makes them useful in a large number of physical problems, from questions of fluid mechanics to elementary particle physics. For example, the equation of motion corresponding to a Lorentz force —The force experienced by an electrically charged particle immersed in a magnetic field — is obtained by applying this reduction process.

Despite these advances, new challenges continue to appear in the study of confined spaces and the corresponding equations that current research is trying to solve, which makes the theory of reduction a field still under development and with great potential.

Álvaro Rodríguez Abella is a predoctoral researcher at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT)

Coffee and theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked its development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Editing and coordination: Ágata A. Timón García-Longoria (ICMAT)

