Symborg reinforces its international expansion strategy with the recently inaugurated headquarters in Brazil. In this way, the leading agricultural biotechnology company increases its presence in America, adding to the subsidiaries that the Spanish company already has in the US, Mexico, Chile and Peru. Likewise, Symborg is present in Europe, with offices in Spain, France and Turkey, and in Asia with headquarters in China.

The person responsible for leading Symborg’s presence in Brazil will be Adriano Roland, a Brazilian professional with more than 23 years of experience in the sector. Roland has developed his career in global companies such as FMC, Dupont and Milenia.

The objective of this new subsidiary is to achieve a greater implantation of Symborg products in the Brazilian market of agricultural inputs.

As Jesús Juárez, Symborg’s founding partner and CEO, explains, “we want to complete our presence in the main markets and meet the global objective acquired by the company.”

The concentration of surface area in soybean, sugarcane, cotton and corn crops is one of Symborg’s main objectives in Brazil, since the company has different solutions of proven efficacy that optimize the profitability of the production of these crops.