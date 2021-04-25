Corteva Agriscience, a leading company in the agricultural sector in seed technology, crop protection and digital agriculture, and Symborg, a reference in agricultural biotechnology, announce a distribution agreement for a nitrogen fixation product. The alliance encompasses the markets of the United States, Canada, Brazil and Argentina.

Through the agreement, Symborg provides Corteva with a long-term exclusive distribution license for the endophytic bacterium Methylobacterium symbioticum, which gives plants the ability to fix nitrogen from the air on a continuous and sustainable basis. Corteva’s product will be marketed under the Utrisha N brand and manages to optimize the nutritional efficiency of the crops, helping to maximize the crop yield potential in a sustainable way. It will be available for a wide range of crops, including all field crops as well as sugar cane, meadows, ornamentals and pastures. The agreement also allows Corteva to co-distribute the product in intensive crops together with Symborg.

“Corteva Agriscience continues to bring new and innovative solutions to the market, offering naturally derived products that work in a complementary way to our conventional crop protection solutions, such as Optinyte Nitrogen Stabilizer,” says Susanne Wasson, President, Protection Business Platform Crop of Corteva Agriscience. “We are excited to work with Symborg to expand and maximize sustainable options that help farmers meet changing environmental expectations, while keeping their crops productive and healthy.”

This collaboration represents another step forward in Corteva’s global biologics portfolio, focused on the development of biostimulants, biocontrol products and pheromones with proven and predictable performance. Utrisha N, based on Symborg’s BlueN technology, will play a key role, bringing value to the efficiency of integrated nutrition management, maximizing yield potential and productivity, as well as improving sustainability, in line with the 2030 Sustainability Goals. by Corteva Agriscience.