LOT SYMBOL – This evening, Thursday 3 August 2023, at 8.00 pm the symbolotto draw will take place, the game directly associated with the Lotto drawings (three times a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). For the month of August, the wheel associated with the game is the National one. But what are the winning symbols of today’s draw, August 3, 2023? Here are the winning numbers and symbols drawn today:
SYMBOL EXTRACTION TODAY: numbers and symbols
- 30 – CHEESE
- 32 – DISC
- 41 – FOOL
- 21 – WOLF
- 6 – MOON
(The winning numbers of the competition of the LotSymbolotto, are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)
Symbolotto: how it works
We have seen the winning numbers and symbols for today’s symbolotto draw, Thursday 3 August 2023, but how does this game work? For each Lotto game played on a specific promotional wheel in a specific month, a combination of 5 symbols will be assigned on the receipt, out of a total of 45 available. These are then extracted following the Lotto extractions, in a specific and dedicated procedure. The associated wheels month by month:
- January: Bari
- February: Cagliari
- March: Florence
- April: Genoa
- May: Milan
- June: Naples
- July: National
- August: National
- September: Palermo
- October: Rome
- November: Turin
- December: Venice
The prices
Winnings from the Symbolotto are independent of the outcome of the Lotto game and vary according to the number of symbols guessed and in proportion to the amount played in the Lotto. The reward structure is simple. For example, taking into account a one euro Lotto bet, this sum is recovered with two guessed numbers; with three instead you get a win of 5 euros; we go up to 50 for four number-symbols; in the event that the entire five is hit, it can reach 5 thousand euros.
The symbols
There are a total of 45 symbols in the Lotto game, Symbolotto. Below is the list of game symbols:
1 – ITALY
2 – APPLE
3 – CAT
4 – PORK
5 – HAND
6 – MOON
7 – VASE
8 – BRAGES
9 – CRADLE
10 – BEANS
11 – MICE
12 – SOLDIER
13 – FROG
14 – TRUNK
15 – BOY
16 – NOSE
17 – BAD LUCK
18 – CERINO
19 – LAUGHTER
20 – PARTY
21 – WOLF
22 – CROSSBOW
23 – I LOVE
24 – PIZZA
25 – CHRISTMAS
26 – HELMET
27 – SCALE
28 – UMBRELLA
29 – DIAMOND
30 – CHEESE
31 – WATERMELON
32 – DISC
33 – PROPELLER
34 – HEAD
35 – BIRD
36 – CASTANETS
37 – FLOOR
38 – PINE CONE
39 – SCISSORS
40 – FRAMEWORK
41 – FOOL
42 – COFFEE
43 – MUSHROOMS
44 – PRISON
45 – SWALLOW
