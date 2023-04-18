Symbolto extraction today, April 18, 2023

LOT SYMBOL – This evening, Tuesday 18 April 2023, at 20 the Symbolotto draw will take place, the game directly associated with Lotto drawings (three times a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). For the month of April the wheel associated with the game is that of Genoa. But what are the winning symbols of today’s draw, April 18, 2023? Here are the winning numbers and symbols drawn today:

SYMBOL EXTRACTION TODAY: numbers and symbols

2 – APPLE

3 – CAT

11 – MICE

12 – SOLDIER

17 – BAD LUCK

(The winning numbers of the competition of the LotSymbolotto, are published on the official website of the state monopolies www.agenziadoganemonopoli.gov.it/ we decline all responsibility regarding any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the monopolies website and/or at the betting shop)

Symbolotto: how it works

We have seen the winning numbers and symbols for today’s symbolotto draw, Tuesday 18 April 2023, but how does this game work? For each Lotto game played on a certain promotional wheel in a specific month, a combination of 5 symbols will be assigned on the receipt, out of a total of 45 available. These are then extracted following the Lotto extractions, in a specific and dedicated procedure. The associated wheels month by month:

January: Bari

February: Cagliari

March: Florence

April: Genoa

May: Milan

June: Naples

July: National

August: National

September: Palermo

October: Rome

November: Turin

December: Venice

The prices

Winnings from the Symbolotto are independent of the outcome of the Lotto game and vary according to the number of symbols guessed and in proportion to the amount played in the Lotto. The reward structure is simple. For example, taking into account a one euro Lotto bet, this sum is recovered with two guessed numbers; with three instead you get a win of 5 euros; we go up to 50 for four number-symbols; in the event that the entire five is hit, it can reach 5 thousand euros.

The symbols

There are a total of 45 symbols in the Lotto game, Symbolotto. Below is the list of game symbols:

1 – ITALY

2 – APPLE

3 – CAT

4 – PORK

5 – HAND

6 – MOON

7 – VASE

8 – BRAGES

9 – CRADLE

10 – BEANS

11 – MICE

12 – SOLDIER

13 – FROG

14 – TRUNK

15 – BOY

16 – NOSE

17 – BAD LUCK

18 – CERINO

19 – LAUGHTER

20 – PARTY

21 – WOLF

22 – CROSSBOW

23 – I LOVE

24 – PIZZA

25 – CHRISTMAS

26 – HELMET

27 – SCALE

28 – UMBRELLA

29 – DIAMOND

30 – CHEESE

31 – WATERMELON

32 – DISC

33 – PROPELLER

34 – HEAD

35 – BIRD

36 – CASTANETS

37 – FLOOR

38 – PINE CONE

39 – SCISSORS

40 – FRAMEWORK

41 – FOOL

42 – COFFEE

43 – MUSHROOMS

44 – PRISON

45 – SWALLOW

