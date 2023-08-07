It is a free and optional game combined with Lotto, but how the symbol works? For each Lotto or Lotto Più game played on a certain wheel in the promotion (which varies every month according to the calendar), 5 symbols out of the 45 available are assigned on the receipt.

At the same time as the Lotto game is drawn, which takes place four times a week, the combination of the 5 winning Symbolotto symbols is also drawn. The outcome of this game is therefore independent of the Lotto gameand any winnings can be added up, always within the limits established by current legislation.

How to win and what are the amounts

To win at the Symbolotto it is necessary to compare the combination of symbols printed on your game receipt with the 5 symbols excerpts: if at least 2 of these matchregardless of the order of extraction, we are faced with a winning game.

The amount of the win depends on the number of symbols matched and the amount bet on the Wheel which in that given month is associated with the Symbol. Assuming you have a bet amount of €1, the net winnings will be as follows:

With two matching symbols: €1.

With three symbols matched €5.

With 4 symbols matched €50.

With 5 symbols matched €10,000.

Probability of winning

Based on what is indicated by the Customs and Monopolies Agency and as established by the Symbolotto regulation, we have the following odds of winning:

2 out of 5 symbols: 1 out of 12 chance.

3 out of 5 symbols: 1 out of 157 chance.

4 out of 5 symbols: 1 out of 6019 chances.

5 out of 5 symbols: 1 out of 1,221,759 chances.

Symbolotto wheel calendar

As we have seen, the wheel associated with the symbol it changes every monthso let’s see the annual calendar of the various wheels to bet on if you want to participate in the game:

January: Wheel of Bari.

February: Wheel of Cagliari.

March: Wheel of Florence.

April: Wheel of Genoa.

May: Wheel of Milan.

June: Wheel of Naples.

July: National Wheel.

August: National Wheel.

September: Wheel of Palermo.

October: Wheel of Rome.

November: Wheel of Turin.

December: Wheel of Venice.

Lotto draws

The days in which the winning Lotto numbers are drawn are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 20.00. This year however, a fourth draw was introduced on Fridaystarting from 07 July and until 29 December 2023.

It is therefore possible make your own bets Monday, Wednesday and Sunday always, and Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 00:00 to 19:30 and from 21:30 to 00:00.

As for the extraction of the Symbolotto symbols, this takes place at the end of the extraction of the 11 Lotto wheels. You can follow the extraction directly on the Lotto official website, or via the appby accessing the dedicated section, where it is also possible to consult the extraction archive.

How to request the collection of the prize in case of winning?

Once the winnings have been ascertained at the betting shop or online on the official website or through the My Lotteries App, the player can claim the prize within 60 days of the draw.

In the case of winnings of low end you can go to a betting shop or wait for your gaming account to be credited.

While for the high-end payouts it is necessary to contact the designated counter of an Intesa Sanpaolo branch or alternatively go to the IGT Lottery SpA Prizes Office, in viale Campo Boario, 56/D in Rome.