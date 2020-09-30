A.n the beginning of Joris-Karl Huysmans’ novel “Against the Grain” the hero, a noble snob, moves from the center of Paris to the periphery. Because he is only active at night in the light of candles and oil lamps, he has the walls of his house clad with light saffiano leather, which enhances the artificial brightness. The windows are even more important to him: their panes of blue, gold-flecked cloudy glass “cut off the view of the country and only let in a subdued light”. Because Jean Des Esseintes hates humanity, both on principle and on experience; his love is for art alone.

Symbolism is the attempt to create a world by blocking out the world. The cloudy gold panes that Des Esseintes places in his window frames become images of landscapes, cities, interiors, dream scenes, mythical and real people, who make every effort to block the view of the historical reality behind them.

Haunted light and staggering characters

In the three decades between 1880 and 1910, in which symbolist art flourished, Europe went through the most dramatic change since the beginning of modern times, the continent industrialized at a rapid pace, whole swathes of land were stirred up and burned in search of coal, iron and tin. Belgium is way ahead in this race, its southern half of Wallonia is the second largest industrial power after England. At the same time, the life of the farmers in Flanders and the citizens in the northern trading cities continues in the old rhythm. There are unions in the factories and manual labor in the fields. The contrasts have never been greater, the contrasts sharper.

None of this is seen in the works of symbolist art. On the contrary, her most important endeavor seems to be to take the sharpness out of the images, to replace them with soft interiors, sfumato faces and overcast horizons. In the large exhibition with which the Alte Nationalgalerie in Berlin pays homage to the Belgian symbolists, there is virtually no example of the academic realism that set the tone in Wilhelmine Germany at the time; and when the outlines are clearly drawn, as with Félicien Rops or Léon Frédéric, the clarity of the form is lost in the tumult of signs, in the haunted light of cryptic satire or exuberant salon painting.









Photo gallery



Art of symbolism

:



Decadence and Dark Dreams: Pictures at an Exhibition





Ralph Gleis, director of the Alte Nationalgalerie, worked at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp for a year in 2007 and thoroughly explored the Belgian museum landscape. That explains the large number of lenders, but not nearly the connoisseurship and curatorial precision with which the over one hundred and eighty pieces from public and private collections have been put together. “Decadence and Dark Dreams” is a work of love that rarely occurs even in the densely woven German museum landscape, a monument to an expert’s devotion to his subject.

Nerve poison instead of mild fragrances

This devotion is also a characteristic of symbolist art, because, unlike the more moderately tempered Impressionists, you couldn’t face it with a sober look. “Either you cry or you throw up”, wrote the film critic Frieda Grafe about the effect of cinema melodramas, and this also applies to the art of Khnopff, Spillaert, Van Rysselberghe and tutti quanti. It is calculated for shock, ecstasy, fearfulness and disgust instead of pleasure; it emits neurotoxins instead of mild fragrances.