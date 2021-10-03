The corona protests: time and again those tragic parades with which the participants unwittingly undermine their own arguments. They imagine themselves in a dictatorship, but in a little dictatorship such a march will of course not take place. It’s carnival. The people with a stitch loose parade with their right through the city. Dancing, singing, screaming, spitting on the QR code.

On Sunday someone dragged a gallows through the center of Amsterdam, via Twitter I understood that it was intended for Minister Hugo de Jonge. Long live democracy! Anyone who disagrees with us must die! I don’t think it’s easy for the other wappies to walk in front of, behind or next to a gallows with your principles, but most of them had something else on their mind: being refused at a cinema isn’t fun either. Violence is normally not shunned in the corona protests, but among those reportedly twenty thousand, there was not one on Sunday who thought: I’ll kick that gallows.

I dislike them.

Too much respect for ‘symbolism’, because we had to see that gallows symbolically. The Jewish stars they wear are also symbolic, the coffin that the farmers carried to the Malieveld not so long ago was also symbolic. That train of thought: it is not made difficult for columnists these days. It doesn’t even matter how you are in the match, you can take a penalty on an empty goal anyway. I am also against gallows and coffins: finally an opinion that (almost) everyone agrees with.

When I think of such a gallows, I always think of the maker.

I see a barn in Urk where father – I really think the maker is a ‘he’ – captures his black thoughts in an object. A gallows! Five slats, a piece of rope, a hammer and some nails, that’s all he needed. The children shout that they want to play, but Daddy is not ready yet. Just tie a knot.

But the manufacturing can of course also have taken place in a HAT unit in Zaandam or Heerlen. Finished! Then by car, gallows in the trunk to Amsterdam.

I recently read something about mandatory sterilization of demonstrably bad parents, because children also have the right not to have to be there. Does a case like this also qualify?

Just as a symbol, so everyone else knows there are limits.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.