Home page politics

Split

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (l) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv last summer. © Ludovic Marin/AFP POOL/AP/dpa

The EU wants to discuss further aid for Ukraine in a special summit. President Zelenskyj is also expected in Brussels. The news ticker.

EU summit with Zelenskyj : The Ukrainian head of state flies to Brussels with Macron.

with : The Ukrainian head of state flies to Brussels with Macron. This News ticker for the EU summit in Brussels is continuously updated.

February 9 update at 9:39 am: Zelenskyj is with his EU summit visit traveling abroad for the second time since the beginning of the war. The evening before, Selenskyj had pushed for the delivery of fighter jets when he met Macron and Scholz. Earlier, the Ukrainian President visited London, where he met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III. met.

First report from February 9th: Munich – After his visits to London and Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected in Brussels on Thursday (February 9). Zelenskyy announced that he would like to meet EU heads of state and government there. A special EU summit will be held in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, which will deal with further aid to Ukraine. Migration and the competitiveness of the EU are also topics.

EU summit with Zelenskyy – Ukrainian head of state flies together with Macron

Zelenskyy’s participation in the summit, two weeks before the anniversary of Russia’s attack on Ukraine on February 24, is intended to be a symbol of Europe’s unity towards Russia. On Wednesday evening, Selenskyj met French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Paris. Earlier, the Ukrainian President visited London, where he met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III. came together.

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Macron and Zelenskyj now want to fly to Brussels together. As the Elysée Palace announced, Macron and Selenskyj will start at 8.30 a.m. from Villacoublay near the French capital. Your arrival in Brussels is expected at 10:00 am. With his current trip, Zelenskyj is traveling abroad for the second time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.