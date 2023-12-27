The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris remained closed this Wednesday, December 27, coinciding with the centenary of the death of its creator, Gustave Eiffel, due to a strike called by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) union. The company that oversees the tower announced the closure on its website.

In a statement, the CGT union expressed its dissatisfaction with the financial management of the Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), which manages the tower. According to them, the reason for the strike is the existence of an “unsustainable model” in both economic and organizational management.

The CGT has flagged fears of a possible shortage of funds due to the consequences arising from the lack of visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic and costly repair work on the historic building.

Additionally, they warned that, if the management is not reviewed, the Eiffel Tower could be closed during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The commemoration

The closure of the Eiffel Tower left some visitors dismayed, with large signs announcing the suspension of activities, however, the tribute continued.

Despite the strike, the Eiffel Tower commemorated the centenary of the death of its architect, Gustave Eiffel, with a light and music show, by French DJ Michaël Canitrot.

The legacy of Gustave Eiffel

The Eiffel Tower, inaugurated in 1889 during the Universal Exhibition, has marked the French capital and is visited by approximately six million people every yearaccording to its official account, of which 75% are foreigners.

Furthermore, as stated 'National Geographic', is one of the most visited monuments in the world, with around 25 thousand visitors daily.

Today marks the centenary of the death of Gustave Eiffel 🗼#Paris and #France They would not be exactly the same without his ingenuity, but did you know that Gustave Eiffel also left emblematic works on all five continents? 🌏 pic.twitter.com/mCCAw9D07w — France Diplomacy 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@francediplo_ES) December 27, 2023



However, Gustave Eiffel's legacy goes further. He is also behind monuments such as the Statue of Liberty in New York, of which he made the internal structure, the María Pía Bridge in Porto and the Railway Bridge over the Garonne River in Bordeaux.

