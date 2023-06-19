Léider Frías, a prop man at the Junior de Barranquilla, was the victim of an attack with a firearm in Soledad, Atlántico, this Sunday.

Frías, a symbol of the shark team for 25 years, received several bullet wounds when he was chatting with a colleague in one of the restaurants in the area between the neighborhoods of Las Gaviotas and Villa Katanga.

As reported by the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police, two subjects who were on a motorcycle were the ones who perpetrated the attack against Frías and his companion.

And now, a few hours after the reprehensible act, it became known Frías’ first medical report.

Symbol of the Junior, in Intensive Care

Frías, Junior’s prop. Photo: Official page of the Junior of Barranquilla

After the attack, Frías was immediately transferred to the La Merced Clinic.



According to the local press, footballers Vladimir Hernández and Enrique Serje, great friends of Frías, arrived there.

In the medical center, the Junior worker has already been operated on.

According to the first report, he remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The doctors will wait at least 48 hours to assess your state of health. Subsequently, they will perform a new surgery on Frías.

Meanwhile, Junior fans express their support through heartfelt messages on social networks.

