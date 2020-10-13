The Scientific Council considers that this is a measure to be considered in order to avoid generalized re-containment. But other scientists believe the government should focus its efforts on testing instead.

Should a curfew be put in place in the areas where Covid-19 circulates the most actively in France? This option, already in force in Guyana, is part of the new restriction measures discussed during the Defense Council on Tuesday, October 13, and could constitute one of Emmanuel Macron’s announcements this Wednesday evening. If this idea of ​​closing shops in the evening is defended by the Scientific Council, some doctors consider it unsuitable for the health situation.

While thea France is one of the countries most affected by the Covid-19 epidemic – with a sharply increasing incidence rate, particularly in Paris – and that eight metropolitan areas are on high alert, Jean-François Mattéi, president of the National Academy of Medicine believes on franceinfo “that stronger measures will not be avoided”. “NOTe still have a possibility of avoiding total reconfinement – because it is dramatic for the country and its economy – but we will go towards partial containments which can be geographically located, or we will go towards a curfew, for example of 8 p.m. at 5 am “. To support his point, the former Minister of Health quotes Germany, Austria, Belgium and Australia, countries in which one or more municipalities have established a curfew.

“It will very probably be necessary to strengthen teleworking, unfortunately to strengthen the measures surrounding nursing homes, and probably to arrive at a certain type of curfew, abounds Bruno Mégarbane, head of the medical and toxicological resuscitation service at Lariboisière hospital in Paris. The terminology of curfews includes more or less restrictive measures, some of which could be accepted by the population. “

The modalities and the territories concerned by a possible curfew remain to be defined but for epidemiologist Catherine Hill, it would only be a question of “scoops” ineffective. “To control the epidemic, it’s simple: you have to find the people who are contagious and isolate them, she defends on franceinfo. You have to find them quickly and that’s absolutely not what we do. ” According to scientist, France has the means to test 10 to 20 million people per week “if we agreed to use all the tools available”.

According to Jérôme Marty, general practitioner and president of the French Union for Free Medicine (UFML), guest of franceinfo, a curfew “is a night confinement and confinement is the symbol of failure. When we confine, it is because we have failed with all the previous measures”. He believes that since the start of the epidemic, the government has shown a lack of anticipation.

For me, this is symbolic of a government chasing illness and that is all that should not be done. Jerome Marty to franceinfo

“We must precede it. We must be proactive in relation to this disease. And there, we are not proactive, we are reactive”, he continues. Jérôme Marty thinks that the right strategy would have been to target and isolate “dangerous places. Schools, slaughterhouses, nursing homes, clinics” and to make antigenic tests available to general practitioners. The president of theUFML also denounces “a guilt” that the authorities would impose unfairly, according to him, on the citizens.