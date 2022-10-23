An ecosystem is made up of a set of species that co-inhabit a certain space, building symbiotic relationships: they live together, grow in complementarity and cooperation. They all contribute and receive resources from the environment for a common life.

Silvia Teixeiracollaborator of PLAN. Art and School Networkand promoter of the project Symbiotes, tries to explain the greatness of this mode of organization using the metaphor of the plantation and the forest: “A plantation is land on which a type of plant is grown. It might seem that all those trees together are a forest, but they are not. A forest is an ecosystem. In it, in addition to these trees, there are many other species that co-inhabit the space and create symbiotic relationships.”

In line with this meaning, a group of teachers of Public Institute of Secondary Education Gerardo Diego de Pozuelo de Alarcón, in Madrid, wanted to explore the possibilities of this type of relationship in his center. How to get them to be part of the organizational and curricular modes of operation, “thinking of the school as a forest”, Silvia Texeira would say. It was necessary to look for other formats, other learning scenarios, that would transcend the usual watertight compartments of operation, that would facilitate complementarity, transdisciplinary collaboration and hybridization. Change course, reimagine new futures and try other educational configurations. Reinforce the idea and practice of education as a common good.

An approach, on the other hand, in accordance with the guidelines of the latest report of the International Commission on the UNESCO Futures of Education, Reimagine Our Futures Together. A new social contract for education: “Curricula should emphasize ecological, intercultural and interdisciplinary learning that helps students access and produce knowledge, while developing their ability to critique and apply it.”

An example of this formative logic can be found in the creation of the following short film by Carlota Rosado, a high school student at IES Gerardo Diego, about the role and function that, in an imagined future, technology could assume:

Even though IES Gerardo Diego is a center of innovative tradition, the change that was drawn was very demanding. Prudence, planning, evaluating possibilities and undertaking manageable and evaluable actions in its development and potential generalization were required.

The walking

These concerns promote the emergence of Symbiotesa project of projects, a collaborative pedagogical initiative between students, teachers and external educational agents, which was deployed for a week, in the spring of the 2021-22 academic year.

A group of 40 students and 10 teachers from different specialties, using the citizen laboratory methodology, addressed four proposals that assembled artistic, humanistic, scientific and technological knowledge aimed at improving life in common. The designs of those proposals adopted the names of the golden ride, leaving a mark, ‘El Gerardo’ puts music on the road Y From Jersón to Pozuelo: Roman roads of solidarity and meeting of cultures.

Teachers of the subjects of Technology, Music, Biology, Economics, Greek, Physical Education and Catholic Religion, external facilitating agents, curricular subjects, times and spaces were at the service of the best execution of these four projects, arousing interests and unleashing power. and the joy of learning.

“Based on typical tours to the Center, students detect possible architectural barriers, photograph them and offer possible solutions to save them with their bodies in ephemeral art,” says Jesús Álvarez Herrera, director and head of leaving a mark under the project Symbiotes.

Daría Estefanía Barbu, a first-year ESO student, says: “although I forced my two friends to come with me to the project, the three of us admitted that we had a great time. We met new people (…) we are still friends, we learned classical culture and I loved that. I learned things that, to this day, I still remember”.

Silvia Texeira, after the center contacted her, went in person to work with the teaching staff on the methodology of citizen laboratories: what they consist of, how they are organized and what they can contribute to the usual way of conceiving and experiencing teaching. Maria Eugenia LauraGreek teacher and project coordinator Symbiotescomments that based on the exchange of opinions, the call for the four projects was prepared in the center and they were opened to the students, adopting as a starting point “the drift, the path, the walk”.

The citizen laboratory methodology begins by opening a process of listening and contributing ideas, which makes possible symbiotic relationships between professionals, curricular contents of different subjects and creative work processes. “Stop thinking of materials as trees in a row and use the spaces in between to generate symbiosis and hybridization. Give life to the forest,” explains Silvia Texeira. In this way, the project begins its journey by promoting a call addressed to teachers and students and inviting participation and collaboration.

Produce and disseminate a foundation documentin which they present the common transversal axis that all the projects should incorporate: the act of to walk in knowing A suggestive idea, a learning practice in contact with the territory. The methodology for its design (forming multidisciplinary tandems of teachers of music-mathematics, literature-physics, geography-plastics-biology, etc.), and possible sections to consider.

The projects would be carried out together with those students of Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO) willing to participate, without distinction of age, school year or level of knowledge, united by their interest in the subject and way of developing the project.

An experimental laboratory

This new learning scenario required an agreed and previously planned organizational and curricular restructuring. María Eugenia Lara, in this regard, comments: “the rest of the students and teachers continued with the usual tasks in their classrooms. We are a faculty of about 55 teachers. Not all of us were with the students of the project. We were 10, among them, some of the management team who had less workload. The others took turns attending the usual classes. With the teachers were also the external agents of the PLANEA network, Alfredo Miralles and Silvia Teixeira”.

The four projects were structured based on the answers given to questions such as: How is the idea of ​​your project related to the theme ‘walking’? What aspects of the proposal encourage collaboration among students? What are the main lines of art, science, technology and society that intersect in your proposal? What problems, desires or aspirations do you want to respond to? How do you imagine the course of the project and what would you like to see happen at the end? How will the process be documented? What references do you have of other similar projects, grounded readings that address the subject, testimonies from the neighborhood…?

Some students from the IES Gerardo Diego work on the structure of the project ‘El Paseo Áureo’. Antonio Venegas F.

The configuration of the Simbiontes project, as a main idea, is part of the project STEAM with Acoordinated by the collective Invisible Pedagogies and by Alfredo Miralles as part of PLANEA. Art and school network.

Once the projects were published, some of the institute’s students opened a TikTok where They published promotional videos to spread the call among the students. They also designed posters that were pasted on the walls of the center and visited the classes, encouraging their participation, after explaining their meaning and way of proceeding.

This second call, aimed at students, had a mailbox installed in the secretary of the center to be able to register and each teacher had open lists where to sign up.

Symbiotes it became a laboratory for educational experimentation, which temporarily transformed learning formats and scenarios, allowing the collective development, in community, of four projects that combine artistic, scientific, technological and humanistic knowledge.

It remains for us to tell the meaning of each of the four projects, in addition to their educational aims. We will dedicate the next installment to this task.

To be continue.

