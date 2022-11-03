Last week, it was discovered that Square Enix had filed a trademark for something called Symbiogenesiswhich seemed important to fans at the time.

Given the choice of word and the recent wave of horror game remakes (such as Resident Evil 4 and Silent Hill 2), many believed and hoped it was a 1998 remake of Parasite Eve. Or at least something related to the series, which is remained inactive since 2010.

None of this as Symbiogenesis is completely unrelated to Parasite Eve, as it is an NFT project. Said brand never actually mentioned Parasite Eve by name, but symbiogenesis is a true evolutionary theory that served as the basis for the original Parasite Eve book of which the game is an adaptation.



Announced via an incredibly vague Twitter teaser, Square Enix calls Symbiogenesis a “brand new entertainment content set in a self-contained world in which a large cast of characters are in symbiosis, and which can all be collected as digital art“.

Square Enix says Symbiogenesis NFT sales will begin in the spring of 2023, along with a “free browser service”.

