Square Enix presented with a teaser trailer Symbiogenesisthe company’s first blockchain-based game, and NFTswhich you can view in the player below.

As we can see, the movie does not reveal the nature of the title, which in any case would seem to be set in a floating fantasy world. More details, however, come thanks to the official site of Symbiogenesis, reachable at this address, where Square Enix describes it as an NFT-based interactive story experience. It will be possible to enjoy the game via browser and there will be 10,000 NFTs collectibles that will have a direct impact on gameplay dynamics.

Each digital token will be linked to a specific character in the game, featuring various different races and professions. These NFTs will be sold in installments as i six chapters that make up the history of Symbiogenesis will be published.

By unlocking the main story, as well as each character’s individual stories, players will unravel the mysteries of the world of Symbiogenesis and ultimately determine the outcome of the storyline by participating in the “World Mission”, where “the ultimate choice” will be made. However only three players they will be able to take part in this mission, while everyone else will be able to watch the finale as spectators.

To get to the end of the game, users will have to collect information and objects, the latter are particularly difficult to obtain and will require collaboration between players. They are received by completing quests, which require you to click on “suspicious” areas of the floating continent map and solve puzzles. Players will be able to keep these items for themselves or cooperate with other players.

“Humanity managed to survive by living on the floating continent, the last safe haven on Earth where life is still possible amidst the pollution. As conflict no longer exists, people live in peace. However their lives were shocked by the sudden attack of the Dragon, endangering the very existence of the Floating Continent. As humanity fights to repel its attack, it is faced with choices that will determine its fate. Unraveling the mystery behind the origins of this world, will have to face the decisions to lead it towards an ideal future,” reads the synopsis of Symbiogenesis.

“Progress through the main story and missions while also unlocking character stories. Find hidden objects throughout the floating continent. Determine the end of the story by participating in the World Mission, where the ultimate choice will be made.”

“There are several ways players can get the items: tap places on the map that look suspicious, search using the various information and hints, or acquire the items on the secondary market.”

Hints for finding items are included in the stories of the various characters. However, to access these stories, you must own the NFT character or its NFT replica. There are cases where it is possible to find items based on a single hint , but most cases will require players to combine multiple hints to find the answer. The key to completing the different missions is to gather as much information as possible.”

“To reach the world quest and complete the final stage of the game, you must complete all quests and acquire certain items to meet the conditions. However, finding the items is very difficult and will require players to cooperate. Multiple approaches are possible: monopolize the items needed as a single player or share them with close friends, or work together with various players. Only 3 players will be able to take part in the final mission. Players who failed to obtain these items will only be able to witness the outcome of the World Mission. By completing the mission worldwide, players can get a valuable unique NFT as a reward.”

Symiogenesis Chapter 1 is scheduled to launch at mid June, with sales of the first series of NFT figures starting at the end of April, according to the roadmap on the official website. Unfortunately, for the moment, no gameplay videos have been shared in order to better understand the gameplay dynamics, we just have to wait for more information from Square Enix.