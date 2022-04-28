Active Nyiragongo volcano (left) and dormant Mikeno and Karisimbi in the Virunga Mountains, seen at sunrise from the fishing village of Kasunyu, South Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Hugh Kinsella Cunningham

In a note that Sylvia Plath wrote to promote her poems, she said that they were written “around four in the morning, at that blue hour still, almost eternal, before the baby’s cry, before the glassy music of the milkman leaving the bottles”.

Yet, more than the blue hour of waking day, Sylvia Plath’s poems reveal the twilight hour that precedes night, when emotions become a dim memory and the stars are about to shine. Recently, the Navona publishing house published her complete poetry with the title Tell me my name; a volume of more than 700 pages translated by Xoán Abeleira.

Anyone who approaches this book will be able to find the sadness of a woman who dragged her past through the wounds that her calligraphy left behind. Of a painful beauty, Sylvia Plath’s poems are the result of a deep and remote malaise before the world; an inhospitable place that, in her own words, is never pink. Maybe that’s why Sylvia Plath found inspiration in the blue hour in the morning, that magical time when the light diffuses in the atmosphere and makes the blue so intense.

If we look at the colors of the sky, the morning blue hour is a time when the rite of passage between night and day is observed. It is the same ritual that we find in the twilight, the golden hour in which albinos can enjoy the spectacle that the temporal dimension of the celestial vault presents us. The science communicator Martínez Ron tells us in his book something new in the skies (Criticism) that the biologist Lluis Montoliu accompanies albino people to the rooftops so that they discover what he calls “the violet hour”, the moment in which albinos can look at the sky without burning their eyes.

Before continuing, it must be clarified that albinos are people incapable of producing pigment in the retina. White skin and pink eyes are the external attributes of a chromosomal mutation of hereditary origin. For the latter, Lluis Montoliou himself affirms that albinism is not a disease, but a genetic condition. “A person does not suffer or suffer from albinism, but it is a person with albinism”, he points out, making it clear that an albino person should not be treated as a sick person.

It is curious to verify that in the blue hour of dawn, as well as in the reddish hour of twilight, our senses are stimulated more than at any other time. This phenomenon is due to the relationship between the Sun and the Earth from the position of the center of the Sun below the horizon. Therefore, the duration and time of the miracle depend on where we are. If you have not yet paid attention to this natural event, do not delay in doing so, because you will celebrate life without paying money for it when the atmosphere blurs the border between light and shadow, taking us to that space where poetry beats in its larval state, there where memory and the present coexist in a single time that merges with the nearest future.

A game of light and shadow played by Sylvia Plath before her imagination became unbearable and she decided to end her life forever by sticking her head in the kitchen oven and turning on the gas. It was early February 1963, when the American writer was just over 30 years old. Since then, the blue hour in the morning has been known as the hour of poetry.

the stone ax it is a section where Montero Glez, with prose will, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.